Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

How to update a collection's upload field?

default discord avatar
.wsz
2 weeks ago

Hi !



I'm struggling to upload an image to the

upload field

of my collection via

payload.update()

in an

afterChange

Hook


I couldn't find any examples in the docs, and this part is invalid, but have no idea how to fix it



Any pointers appreciated !


Thanks



Invalid update field :


image: path.resolve(__dirname, filePath)

Error 


[15:04:55] ERROR (payload): ValidationError: The following field is invalid: image


Here is the

payload.update

logic


const post = await payload.update({
     collection: "pdfs", // required
     id: doc.id, // required
     data: {
        title: "Updated Title",
        alt: "Updated Alt",
        image: path.resolve(__dirname, filePath),
       },
     depth: 2,
     locale: "en",
     user: "Admin",
     overrideAccess: true,
     showHiddenFields: true,
     context: {
      // set a flag to prevent from running again
       triggerAfterChange: false,
      },
  });



The array field in my pdf collection


{
     name: "image",
     type: "upload",
     relationTo: "images",
},


How to update a collection's upload field?



hi so I eventually understood that i had to create the image before updating ! duh



    const filePath = '/home/node/app/src/uploads/pdfs/' + doc.filename + 0 + '.png';
    fs.writeFileSync(filePath, pngPage[0].content);
    payload.logger.info("Generate pdf images success");
    const createdImage : Image = await payload.create({
        collection: "images", // required
        data: {
           title: "title",
       alt : "alt"
        },
        locale: "en",
        user: "Admin",
        overrideAccess: true,
        showHiddenFields: false,
        disableVerificationEmail: true,
        filePath: path.resolve(__dirname, filePath),
    });


    const post = await payload.update({
        collection: "pdfs", // required
        id: doc.id, // required
        data: {
            title: "Updated Title",
            alt: "Updated Alt",
            img: createdImage.id,
        },
        depth: 2,
        locale: "en",
        user: "Admin",
        overrideAccess: true,
        showHiddenFields: true,
        context: {
            // set a flag to prevent from running again
            triggerAfterChange: false,
        },
    });



it kind of works, but at first document save i get 

app-payload-1  | TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading 'toJSON')
app-payload-1  |     at deleteByID (/home/node/app/node_modules/payload/src/collections/operations/deleteByID.ts:111:30)
app-payload-1  |     at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:95:5)
app-payload-1  |     at async Promise.all (index 0)
app-payload-1  | [nodemon] app crashed - waiting for file changes before starting...


I don't understand what's wrong? what's triggering the delete operation?



it was caused by a hook in my images collections

    Open the post
    Continue the discussion in Discord
    Like what we're doing?
    Star us on GitHub!

    Star

    Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

    Discord

    online

    Can't find what you're looking for?

    Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.