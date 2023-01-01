Hi !

I'm struggling to upload an image to the

upload field

of my collection via

payload.update()

in an

afterChange

Hook

I couldn't find any examples in the docs, and this part is invalid, but have no idea how to fix it

Any pointers appreciated !

Thanks

Invalid update field :

image : path. resolve (__dirname, filePath)

Error

[15:04:55] ERROR (payload): ValidationError: The following field is invalid: image

Here is the

payload.update

logic

const post = await payload. update ({ collection : "pdfs" , id : doc. id , data : { title : "Updated Title" , alt : "Updated Alt" , image : path. resolve (__dirname, filePath), }, depth : 2 , locale : "en" , user : "Admin" , overrideAccess : true , showHiddenFields : true , context : { triggerAfterChange : false , }, });

The array field in my pdf collection

{ name : "image" , type : "upload" , relationTo : "images" , },

How to update a collection's upload field?

hi so I eventually understood that i had to create the image before updating ! duh

const filePath = '/home/node/app/src/uploads/pdfs/' + doc. filename + 0 + '.png' ; fs. writeFileSync (filePath, pngPage[ 0 ]. content ); payload. logger . info ( "Generate pdf images success" ); const createdImage : Image = await payload. create ({ collection : "images" , data : { title : "title" , alt : "alt" }, locale : "en" , user : "Admin" , overrideAccess : true , showHiddenFields : false , disableVerificationEmail : true , filePath : path. resolve (__dirname, filePath), }); const post = await payload. update ({ collection : "pdfs" , id : doc. id , data : { title : "Updated Title" , alt : "Updated Alt" , img : createdImage. id , }, depth : 2 , locale : "en" , user : "Admin" , overrideAccess : true , showHiddenFields : true , context : { triggerAfterChange : false , }, });

it kind of works, but at first document save i get

app-payload-1 | TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading 'toJSON') app-payload-1 | at deleteByID (/home/node/app/node_modules/payload/src/collections/operations/deleteByID.ts:111:30) app-payload-1 | at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:95:5) app-payload-1 | at async Promise.all (index 0) app-payload-1 | [nodemon] app crashed - waiting for file changes before starting...

I don't understand what's wrong? what's triggering the delete operation?

it was caused by a hook in my images collections