How to upload image file to media collection with Payload Handler?

my req.files have two files , image and payment slip. the api is a post api.both are images. i have a collection "media" where i upload all the images. now if i want to upload images to my media collection from a payload handler , how should i do that?
{image:
{name: 'quiz 1.png', data: Buffer(6520), size: 6520, encoding: '7bit', tempFilePath: '', …}
paymentSlip:
{name: 'images.jpeg', data: Buffer(11274), size: 11274, encoding: '7bit', tempFilePath: '', …}}
from the request you can pass the files directly into the media create function
const media = await payload.create({
collection: 'media',
data: {
alt: `My alt text`, // <- extra fields
},
file: req.files.file,
})
then you can update the reference/use of it in a content type if you need to
const updatedContent = await payload.update({
id: id,
collection: 'content',
data: {
picture: media.id,
},
})
in my example it's not an array though, so you'll need to change that for yours
