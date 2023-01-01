DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Help

How to upload image file to media collection with Payload Handler?

default discord avatar
Nafisa Alam
4 months ago
2

my req.files have two files , image and payment slip. the api is a post api.both are images. i have a collection "media" where i upload all the images. now if i want to upload images to my media collection from a payload handler , how should i do that?


{image:
{name: 'quiz 1.png', data: Buffer(6520), size: 6520, encoding: '7bit', tempFilePath: '', …}
paymentSlip:
{name: 'images.jpeg', data: Buffer(11274), size: 11274, encoding: '7bit', tempFilePath: '', …}}
  • default discord avatar
    noheadphones
    4 months ago

    from the request you can pass the files directly into the media create function



    const media = await payload.create({
      collection: 'media',
      data: {
        alt: `My alt text`, // <- extra fields
      },
      file: req.files.file,
    })


    then you can update the reference/use of it in a content type if you need to



    const updatedContent = await payload.update({
        id: id,
        collection: 'content',
        data: {
          picture: media.id,
        },
      })


    in my example it's not an array though, so you'll need to change that for yours

