How to upload image file to media collection with Payload Handler?

my req.files have two files , image and payment slip. the api is a post api.both are images. i have a collection "media" where i upload all the images. now if i want to upload images to my media collection from a payload handler , how should i do that?

{image: {name: 'quiz 1.png', data: Buffer(6520), size: 6520, encoding: '7bit', tempFilePath: '', …} paymentSlip: {name: 'images.jpeg', data: Buffer(11274), size: 11274, encoding: '7bit', tempFilePath: '', …}}