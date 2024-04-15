Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Community Help

How to upload media to Firebase Storage?

luca.dasic6 months ago
1

Hi guys I've been wrapping my head over this. I tried creating my own adapter based off the S3 adapter in

@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage

but no luck. I changed everything to Firebase Storage but I get a webpack error.



I think I'm missing something and probably if someone here had an example of a properly made custom adapter it would make things clearer



I found the solution. Firebase Storage is built on top of Google Cloud Storage so you can just use the GCS Adapter that is already available in the plugin.



adapter: gcsAdapter({
            bucket: [URL_YOU_CAN_FIND_ON_FIREBASE_STORAGE_PAGE_WITHOUT_gs://],
            options: {
              keyFilename: [PATH_TO_firebaseServiceAccount.json]
            },
          }),
    tasin_adl4 months ago

    Can you please help me?


    I was able to upload images to the firebase storage.



    But if I try to retreive them /api/media/file/filename.jpg. I get the following error




    But if I login to the payload cms on the same browser, it starts to work. What am I doing wrong.



