How to upload media to Firebase Storage?

Hi guys I've been wrapping my head over this. I tried creating my own adapter based off the S3 adapter in
@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage
but no luck. I changed everything to Firebase Storage but I get a webpack error.
I think I'm missing something and probably if someone here had an example of a properly made custom adapter it would make things clearer
I found the solution. Firebase Storage is built on top of Google Cloud Storage so you can just use the GCS Adapter that is already available in the plugin.
adapter: gcsAdapter({
bucket: [URL_YOU_CAN_FIND_ON_FIREBASE_STORAGE_PAGE_WITHOUT_gs://],
options: {
keyFilename: [PATH_TO_firebaseServiceAccount.json]
},
}),
Can you please help me?
I was able to upload images to the firebase storage.
But if I try to retreive them /api/media/file/filename.jpg. I get the following error
But if I login to the payload cms on the same browser, it starts to work. What am I doing wrong.
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.