How to upload media to Firebase Storage?

Hi guys I've been wrapping my head over this. I tried creating my own adapter based off the S3 adapter in

@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage

but no luck. I changed everything to Firebase Storage but I get a webpack error.

I think I'm missing something and probably if someone here had an example of a properly made custom adapter it would make things clearer

I found the solution. Firebase Storage is built on top of Google Cloud Storage so you can just use the GCS Adapter that is already available in the plugin.