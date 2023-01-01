How to upload multiple images within a collection at t he same time?

Nothing is wrong per say. I want to bulk upload images. Is there an easy or at least not super difficult way to set this up?

import path from 'path'; import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types'; const Media: CollectionConfig = { slug: 'media-collection', admin: { useAsTitle: 'alt', defaultColumns: [ 'id', 'alt' ], group: 'Media Collection' }, fields: [ { name: 'name', type: 'text', }, { name: 'images', type: 'array', fields: [ { name: "image", type: "upload", relationTo: "media", required: true, }, { name: "title", type: "text", }, { name: "alt", type: "text", }, { name: "caption", type: "text", }, ] } ], }; export default Media;

My collection

A little clarity maybe: I want to select a bunch of images from my local drive (say 3 to 10) and drag and drop them. Then have the collection handle adding them. I am not sure if this is easily done.

I think the two major options to look at would be hooks and handlers.