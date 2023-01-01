How to upload multiple images within a collection at t he same time?

Nothing is wrong per say. I want to bulk upload images. Is there an easy or at least not super difficult way to set this up?
import path from 'path';
import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types';
const Media: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'media-collection',
admin: {
useAsTitle: 'alt',
defaultColumns: [
'id',
'alt'
],
group: 'Media Collection'
},
fields: [
{
name: 'name',
type: 'text',
},
{
name: 'images',
type: 'array',
fields: [
{
name: "image",
type: "upload",
relationTo: "media",
required: true,
},
{
name: "title",
type: "text",
},
{
name: "alt",
type: "text",
},
{
name: "caption",
type: "text",
},
]
}
],
};
export default Media;
A little clarity maybe: I want to select a bunch of images from my local drive (say 3 to 10) and drag and drop them. Then have the collection handle adding them. I am not sure if this is easily done.
I think the two major options to look at would be hooks and handlers.
If I understand correctly what you're trying to do, this is currently not possible natively, but this is a feature that's in development (cf:https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1102950643259424828/1128364947336863855
)
If you can't wait though, you'd probably have to go the custom component route and handle that yourself. 😕
Is there a good spot to look at a road map? Sorry: super noob when it comes to that channel and Payload in general. And no problem on waiting or having to put in some actual leg work myself. I will have to think about that. I think waiting for native support for multi-image support would be the better use of time for myself.
Haha no worries, the core discussions happen in the GitHub repo's discussions (https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/categories/roadmap
), and if you're looking for more WIP updates, the #core-dev would be the place to lurk. 😊
Upvoting the features you care about is a great way to get them prioritized! 😄
Here's the one about multi uploads:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/1149
Awesome! Thank you so much!
Yeah that conversation is a winner. I have to digest and think about that for a few days at least.
