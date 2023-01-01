How to use a specific commit in the Payload repo instead of a released package

I'd like to take advantage of a fix (https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/pull/2776
) and can't really wait for the next release (important deadline to hit).
How do I go about loading payload from a specific commit instead of a released package?
I've seen this shared before but can't find it again, so asking here for future use. 😊
You can link Payload locally, with your local Payload instance on any commit you need
Our plugin repos have some detailed instructions on how to do this, check this out and let me know if you have any questionshttps://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-form-builder#development
It is also possible to install a branch from your package.json
payload: https://github.com/payloadcms/payload.git#branch-name
Wanted to say that - that would require you to have the build folder uploaded to github as well as far as I know
So, best for branches on your own fork
Ah awesome, I'll give that a try, thank you guys! 🙏
