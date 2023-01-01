DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
How to use a specific commit in the Payload repo instead of a released package

default discord avatar
tinouti
2 months ago
8

I'd like to take advantage of a fix (

https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/pull/2776

) and can't really wait for the next release (important deadline to hit).


How do I go about loading payload from a specific commit instead of a released package?



I've seen this shared before but can't find it again, so asking here for future use. 😊



@alessiogr iirc you might have answered this in the past? 👀

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    You can link Payload locally, with your local Payload instance on any commit you need



    Our plugin repos have some detailed instructions on how to do this, check this out and let me know if you have any questions

    https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-form-builder#development


    It is also possible to install a branch from your package.json



    payload: https://github.com/payloadcms/payload.git#branch-name
  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    Wanted to say that - that would require you to have the build folder uploaded to github as well as far as I know



    So, best for branches on your own fork

  • default discord avatar
    tinouti
    2 months ago

    Ah awesome, I'll give that a try, thank you guys! 🙏

