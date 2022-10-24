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Community Help

How to use near in a query?

default discord avatar
rafaelnep3 years ago
4

Does anyone have an example of how to use near in a query? I am getting the following error: "near must be first in: { $near: null }". It is requiring Float instead of coordinates and distance.

  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus3 years ago

    Haven't used the points field yet but you might need to update the where query to use

    and

    so a bit like this


    where: {
  and: [
{
status: {equals: 'ON' }
},
{
near: //...logic
}
]
}


    excuse the formatting 😅

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    3 years ago

    Hey

    @611775132754640896

    I have used em a bunch, just format em like this:



    coordinates: {
  near: [
    lng,
    lat,
    meters,
  ],
}
  • default discord avatar
    rafaelnep3 years ago

    Wow! And that. I quickly tested it in graphql playground and it worked. Thank you very much. I was already connecting directly to mongo to solve this. 🤷‍♂️

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    3 years ago

    Awesome, happy to help. Have fun!

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