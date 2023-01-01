DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
How to use Resend as email provider?

default discord avatar
generator101
3 weeks ago
19

Has anyone used resend as email provider? I was reading this

https://payloadcms.com/docs/email/overview#use-an-email-service

but has anyone used resend with payload?



any docs about setting up this will be great

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    2 weeks ago

    Hey @generator101, we use Resend behind the scenes for Payload Cloud. I can point you to some code that should get you 90% of the way there.



    Here is the code to configure the nodemailer transport config for Resend:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-cloud/blob/main/src/email.ts#L64-L150

    You should be able to grab that code, make a few modifications, then pass into the

    email

    property on

    init

    .

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/email/overview#configuration


    You can strip out most things related to Payload Cloud custom domains and swap some env vars.



  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    2 weeks ago

    @denolfe thank you, I got it working using the code you provided, thank you again

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    2 weeks ago

    Awesome!



    @generator101 If you could share the code, that would be helpful for other people wanting to do the same! 👍



    We'd likely add this to our docs as well

  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    2 weeks ago

    @denolfe sure, here is my transport





    I configured it like this in server



    const email = emailTransport({
        config: {
            fromName: process.env.RESENT_FROM_NAME,
            fromAddress: process.env.RESENT_FROM_EMAIL,
        },
        apiKey: process.env.RESEND_API_KEY,
        defaultDomain: process.env.RESEND_DOMAIN,
    })


    environmental variables can be set for these



    RESEND_API_KEY=
RESEND_DOMAIN=
RESENT_FROM_NAME=
RESENT_FROM_EMAIL=
    message.txt
  • default discord avatar
    markatomniux
    2 weeks ago

    Hey @generator101 would you mind also including a copy of any code you used to create the email? I'm about to start implementing Resend in our environment and an example with Hooks would be great

  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    2 weeks ago

    @markatomniux I used this example:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/tree/master/examples/email

    , you can replace this file with the one I shared

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/examples/email/src/email/transport.ts
  • default discord avatar
    markatomniux
    last week

    Thanks @generator101. Do you use React Email as well?

  • default discord avatar
    generator101
    last week

    No, but i was thinking of using it in future

