Has anyone used resend as email provider? I was reading thishttps://payloadcms.com/docs/email/overview#use-an-email-service
but has anyone used resend with payload?
any docs about setting up this will be great
Hey@944284724824801302
, we use Resend behind the scenes for Payload Cloud. I can point you to some code that should get you 90% of the way there.
Here is the code to configure the nodemailer transport config for Resend:https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-cloud/blob/main/src/email.ts#L64-L150
You should be able to grab that code, make a few modifications, then pass into the
email
property on
init
.https://payloadcms.com/docs/email/overview#configuration
You can strip out most things related to Payload Cloud custom domains and swap some env vars.
How to use Resend as email provider?
thank you, I got it working using the code you provided, thank you again
Awesome!
If you could share the code, that would be helpful for other people wanting to do the same! 👍
We'd likely add this to our docs as well
sure, here is my transport
I configured it like this in server
const email = emailTransport({
config: {
fromName: process.env.RESENT_FROM_NAME,
fromAddress: process.env.RESENT_FROM_EMAIL,
},
apiKey: process.env.RESEND_API_KEY,
defaultDomain: process.env.RESEND_DOMAIN,
})
environmental variables can be set for these
RESEND_API_KEY=
RESEND_DOMAIN=
RESENT_FROM_NAME=
RESENT_FROM_EMAIL=
Hey@944284724824801302
would you mind also including a copy of any code you used to create the email? I'm about to start implementing Resend in our environment and an example with Hooks would be great
I used this example:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/tree/master/examples/email
, you can replace this file with the one I sharedhttps://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/examples/email/src/email/transport.ts
Thanks@944284724824801302
. Do you use React Email as well?
No, but i was thinking of using it in future
I wanted to share this, I incorporated React Email alongside resend. If anyone following this thread wants to try, install react-email in your Payload project and create an
emails
folder in your src directory.
I have a file in here called transport, where I use the code fromhttps://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1129596553011658943/1132327692218417162
and I have another folder called
templates
. Inside of templates, create a new React Email component like this;
import { Html } from '@react-email/html'
import { Text } from '@react-email/text'
import { render } from '@react-email/render'
type Props = {
name: string;
}
const Template: FC<Props> = ({ name }) => {
return (
<Html>
<Text>Hello, {name}</Text>
</Html>
)
}
export default function (data: Props) {
return render(<Template {...data} />);
}
When using Payload.sendEmail, pass the render function into the html prop like this;
import TestEmail from '../email/templates/TestEmail
...
payload.sendEmail({
to: 'test@email.com',
from 'contact@mywebsite.com',
subject: 'Test',
html: TestEmail({ name: 'John Doe' })
});
Remember to install all react email components as needed, follow the docs -https://react.email/docs/components/html
Hope this helps anyone in the future!
That's great! Incorporating React Email was on our list of things to get going 👍
Re-opening this conversation. I followed how all the above was built but I get an error when building my project:
my build commands from
package.json
:
"build:payload": "cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts payload build",
"build:server": "tsc",
the error I get:
src/email/transport.ts(104,62): error TS2339: Property 'error' does not exist on type 'CreateEmailResponse'.
Any help would be appreciated.
I fixed the
tsc
compiler error.
For anyone else who comes across this:
replace the
if
block on line 103 with this:
if ('error' in sendResponse as any) {
return callback(
new Error('Error sending email', { cause: (sendResponse as any).error}),
null
)
}
is there any place where there is a complete example on how to implement this? I seem like a series of snippets from seperate comments and I am not sure which ones are needed for a complete solution?
Are you attempting to use Resend specifically or another provider?
Resend
Resend recently released this example for nodemailer:https://github.com/resendlabs/resend-nodemailer-smtp-example
You'd then pass the transport into the init function as the docs say here:https://payloadcms.com/docs/email/overview#use-a-custom-nodemailer-transport
Poaching some snippets from both pages:
const transport = nodemailer.createTransport({
host: 'smtp.resend.com',
secure: true,
port: 465,
auth: {
user: 'resend',
pass: 're_123456789',
},
});
payload.init({
email: {
fromName: 'Admin',
fromAddress: 'admin@example.com',
transport,
},
// ...
})
That’s what I did 👍🏿 - just wasn’t sure if that was the best approach since it seemed too simple and there was such a long thread
I have an article that you can use to get started too. Be aware though, it uses Payload V1, so there may be some slight differences;
Thanks, The transport configuration is all that is really needed for the basics, will take a look if I decide I need something more complex
No worries, the article include transport setup with resend too 😊
Thank y'all for this, really helped me set up Resend on Payload
do you have one for version 2? I am upgrading my payload from 1 to 2 and although I am sending emails, I get errors
ERROR (payload): Failed to send mail to [EMAIL], subject: Reset your password
err: {
"type": "Error",
"message": "Error sending email",
"stack":
Error: Error sending email
oh looks like resend also updated their packagehttps://resend.com/docs/send-with-nodejs
, I updated it to
const { error } = await resend.emails.send
in case some one comes to this error
thanks@944284724824801302
, i'm going to be reviewing this example in a few weeks as I will be implementing a slightly more advanced version with Payload 2
Hello everyone! I don't know if it's the right thread but I'll try anyway, I'm using Resend alongside with nodemailer and payload to send emails. I configured the transport as described by@967118574445547650
, then I've put inside a
beforeOperation
hook the
payload.sendEmail({})
line (it's just for testing), but the Email is not being sent. I tried if Resend standalone it's working through their library and it is, I also tried to use nodemailer standalone and it's working, but from Payload it doesn't send any email (I'm testing it in development environment), does some of you have any suggestions?
Update, it works:
I've put the
from
key into the
payload.sendEmail({})
message and now it works, but from the documentation here (https://payloadcms.com/docs/email/overview#sending-mail
) it says it's not needed, since is setup into the
email
field inside
payload.init
, any thoughts on this?
Update 2: using
payload.sendEmail({})
as described in update1 works, but it doesn't fire the verify email on collection creation (I've put
verify
on true in the collection)
I'd say go ahead and create an issue on GitHub, and we can update the docs if necessary
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