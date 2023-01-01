Has anyone used resend as email provider? I was reading thishttps://payloadcms.com/docs/email/overview#use-an-email-service
but has anyone used resend with payload?
any docs about setting up this will be great
Hey @generator101, we use Resend behind the scenes for Payload Cloud. I can point you to some code that should get you 90% of the way there.
Here is the code to configure the nodemailer transport config for Resend:https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-cloud/blob/main/src/email.ts#L64-L150
You should be able to grab that code, make a few modifications, then pass into the
email
property on
init
.https://payloadcms.com/docs/email/overview#configuration
You can strip out most things related to Payload Cloud custom domains and swap some env vars.
How to use Resend as email provider?
@denolfe thank you, I got it working using the code you provided, thank you again
Awesome!
@generator101 If you could share the code, that would be helpful for other people wanting to do the same! 👍
We'd likely add this to our docs as well
@denolfe sure, here is my transport
I configured it like this in server
const email = emailTransport({
config: {
fromName: process.env.RESENT_FROM_NAME,
fromAddress: process.env.RESENT_FROM_EMAIL,
},
apiKey: process.env.RESEND_API_KEY,
defaultDomain: process.env.RESEND_DOMAIN,
})
environmental variables can be set for these
RESEND_API_KEY=
RESEND_DOMAIN=
RESENT_FROM_NAME=
RESENT_FROM_EMAIL=
Hey @generator101 would you mind also including a copy of any code you used to create the email? I'm about to start implementing Resend in our environment and an example with Hooks would be great
@markatomniux I used this example:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/tree/master/examples/email
, you can replace this file with the one I sharedhttps://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/examples/email/src/email/transport.ts
Thanks @generator101. Do you use React Email as well?
No, but i was thinking of using it in future
