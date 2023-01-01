How unstable is next-payload?

It's currently at version 0.0.9, which seems like a long way off from 1.0 ... but I'd really like to use it. At the same time though, I don't want to start totally bricking sites if I use it. I was wondering if I could get a feel from the team on just how unstable it is in its current state?
The plan is for this to hit 1.0 in the next few weeks. Nohuge
changes are planned, but no guarantees. I think the disclaimer at the top of the README is accurate in that you should expect breaking changes or bugs.
Ah okay, thank you @denolfe !
