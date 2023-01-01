DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
How unstable is next-payload?

default discord avatar
samtietjen
5 months ago
2

It's currently at version 0.0.9, which seems like a long way off from 1.0 ... but I'd really like to use it. At the same time though, I don't want to start totally bricking sites if I use it. I was wondering if I could get a feel from the team on just how unstable it is in its current state?

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    The plan is for this to hit 1.0 in the next few weeks. No

    huge

    changes are planned, but no guarantees. I think the disclaimer at the top of the README is accurate in that you should expect breaking changes or bugs.

  • default discord avatar
    samtietjen
    5 months ago

    Ah okay, thank you @denolfe !

