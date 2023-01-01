How would I go about backing up a collection?

I've got a custom page that includes the ability to back up a collection prior to dropping a collection and importing new data into it. Kind of at a loss as to where to start here.

Managed to get it working through a lot of trial and error

import { Endpoint } from 'payload/config' import { MongoClient } from 'mongodb' import path from 'path' import fs from 'fs/promises' const backupThings : Endpoint = { path : '/api/backup-thing' , method : 'get' , root : true , handler : async (req, res, next) => { try { const client = await MongoClient . connect (process. env . MONGODB_URI || '' , { }) const db = client. db (process. env . MONGO_DB || '' ) const collection = db. collection ( 'things' ) const things = await collection. find ({}). toArray () const backup = JSON . stringify (things) const backupPath = path. resolve (__dirname, `../backups/things- ${ Date .now()} .json` ) await fs. writeFile (backupPath, backup) await client. close () res. status ( 200 ). send ({ message : 'Backup of things successful' , }) } catch (err) { console . error (err) res. status ( 500 ). send ({ message : 'Error occurred during request' , error : err, }) } }, } export default backupThings

It also required a bunch of fallback settings to get compiling:

const config : Config = { admin : { webpack : ( config ) => { ...(config || {}), resolve : { ...(config. resolve || {}), fallback : { ...(config. resolve . fallback || {}), 'fs/promises' : false , 'mongodb' : false , 'mssql' : false , 'fs' : false , 'stream' : false , 'timers' : false , 'dns' : false , 'constants' : false , 'dgram' : false , 'zlib' : false , 'kerberos' : false , '@mongodb-js/zstd' : false , 'snappy' : false , 'aws4' : false , 'mongodb-client-encryption' : false , '@aws-sdk/credential-providers' : false , }, }, }, } }

One thing I keep running into is as I change aliases/fallbacks, I keep getting not so up-to-date results from the log. Sometimes deleting and reinstalling my node_modules folder helps. Even with this setup still get a warning because mongodb has this dynamic require of modules.

Hope someone finds this useful or has some feedback to provide. Maybe I'm just doing something the hard way? lol. time for sleep now... 💤