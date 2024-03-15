How would I go about unzipping zip files? And zipping them back up?

I have a collection with an upload field where only zip files are accepted. They get saved to a folder

/files

and inside it theres another dir

/unzipped

. How do I unzip the file after it gets uploaded and saved to the

/unzipped

dir? I've tried using

yauzl

,

decompressed

and

zlib

but I keep getting errors from webpack(?) about adding something like

{ "stream": false }

or it requiring something for zlib, etc. After setting the keys that were shown in the error page to false the frontend UI fails to load and I get a blank white page. Is there a way to unzip and zip?