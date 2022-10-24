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Community Help

How would one go about translating error messages that are returned by a field validate function?

default discord avatar
_diddlysquat_3 years ago
6

I'm currently writing some validate functions and would like to give the user specific messages on what went wrong.



What is the recommended way of…


a) retrieving the currently selected locale of the user


…and…


b) give them localized error messages?

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    3 years ago
    @969226489549713438
  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    3 years ago

    Oh yeah! I had this use-case in mind while building out the i18n support.



    You should have access to the translation function

    current language

    as a property in your custom validation function:

    t

    You will have to extend the translations to have your custom error message.



    The docs here show how you're supposed to do that:

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/configuration/i18n#configuration-options

    Then in your validate function you can call and return it:


    return t('yourNamespace.yourErrorMessage');

  • default discord avatar
    _diddlysquat_3 years ago

    Awesome, thanks guys! will give it a try asap



    Works like a charm, thanks again!



    For future reference:



    export const validateURLField: Validate<string> = async (
  value: string,
  { t }
) => {
  try {
    const url = new URL(value);
  } catch (err) {
    return t("shared:errors:url:invalid");
  }

  return true;
};
  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    3 years ago

    amazing

  • default discord avatar
    solis2507last year

    Hello it's a little late but payload 3.0 implemented this a little bit different:


    export const validateURLField: Validate = async (value: string, { req: { t } }) => {


    try {


    const url = new URL(value)


    } catch (err) {


    return t('shared:errors:url:invalid')


    }



    return true


    }

  • default discord avatar
    trpa12310 months ago

    When creating our own endpoints, should we add validation with zod it or rely on the created underlying models and do validation and localization of errors over there? What is your opinion on this? What is the current payload team idea on this? I diddnt find anything online yet

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