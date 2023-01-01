How would you handle sorting from the admin ?

Here's an example:
I have a collection called Pages. On the front end, I display them in a navbar. I want the Homepage to be listed first, the About page to be listed second, and the Contact page to be listed third.
Is there a way to define the sorting in the admin? One possible but less than ideal solution would be to add an "order" column and sort the pages based on that when retrieving them for the navbar. However, is there a better approach to achieve this?
I was looking for something similar where the editors should be able to determine the order of some products displayed in a Products block on the landing page. I used a relationship field with hasMany and hid the clear functionality with an css class. This allows to exclude certain items and rearange them by a individual liking. Next step would be to automatically add the product to the multiselect when a new product is created (gonna use a hook on the product collection for that)
type: "relationship",
relationTo: "products",
hasMany: true,
admin: {
className: "products-select",
},
I got more into detail here maybe this helps someonehttps://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1167142709119692870
Thanks @chris_heinz
how are you creating your navigation menu? Are you querying a global collection with a relationship, or just querying for all pages?
querying for all pages @Zephury
If there was a way to reorder them in the way you describe, it would be a bad practice, I think. Youcould
create a field called "order" in each page and just manually assign numbers, but what happens if you mess up your data integrity; eg, you put the number "3" in the hypothetical
menuOrder
field in two page documents?
Often times, you want to be able to create pages that arenot
listed in your main navigation as well, suchas a privacy policy, or terms and conditions, etc. A common practice is to create a global "Header", or "Settings" so that you can specify exactly which pages you want to be in your navigation. This way, you can have a smaller amount of pages in your main navigation, you can create a separate one for the footer as well, where you will perhaps include even more pages, etc. In an array field, you will be able to reorder them however you like. You can see this example:
Got it @Zephury, thanks a lot
so the key was to create a global and use the array field
yep
🙏
