How would you handle sorting from the admin ?

Here's an example:

I have a collection called Pages. On the front end, I display them in a navbar. I want the Homepage to be listed first, the About page to be listed second, and the Contact page to be listed third.

Is there a way to define the sorting in the admin? One possible but less than ideal solution would be to add an "order" column and sort the pages based on that when retrieving them for the navbar. However, is there a better approach to achieve this?