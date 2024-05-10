HTML -> Lexical unable to find an active editor state

Long story short -- the company I work for uses an applicant tracking system that doesn't have an open api, so I've built a scraper that uses Node to gather the information I'd like to store in payload to show on our website.

I've gotten to the point that I'm able to save the data to MongoDB and it shows up in the Lexical editor, BUT when I attempt to edit the text in the editor I'm getting the following error:

Error: Unable to find an active editor state. State helpers or node methods can only be used synchronously during the callback of editor.update() or editorState.read().

This is how I have the HTML - Lexical part of my scraper function setup

const editorConfig = defaultEditorConfig const editorNodes: any = [] editorConfig.features = [...defaultEditorFeatures] const headlessEditor = createHeadlessEditor({ ...editorConfig, nodes: editorNodes }) headlessEditor.update( () => { const dom = new JSDOM(sanitizeDescription?.join('')) const nodes = $generateNodesFromDOM(headlessEditor, dom.window.document) $getRoot().select() const selection = $getSelection() selection?.insertNodes(nodes) }, { discrete: true }, )

Any help would be much appreciated!