HTML -> Lexical unable to find an active editor state

Long story short -- the company I work for uses an applicant tracking system that doesn't have an open api, so I've built a scraper that uses Node to gather the information I'd like to store in payload to show on our website.
I've gotten to the point that I'm able to save the data to MongoDB and it shows up in the Lexical editor, BUT when I attempt to edit the text in the editor I'm getting the following error:
Error: Unable to find an active editor state. State helpers or node methods can only be used synchronously during the callback of editor.update() or editorState.read().
This is how I have the HTML - Lexical part of my scraper function setup
const editorConfig = defaultEditorConfig
const editorNodes: any = []
editorConfig.features = [...defaultEditorFeatures]
const headlessEditor = createHeadlessEditor({ ...editorConfig, nodes: editorNodes })
headlessEditor.update(
() => {
const dom = new JSDOM(sanitizeDescription?.join(''))
const nodes = $generateNodesFromDOM(headlessEditor, dom.window.document)
$getRoot().select()
const selection = $getSelection()
selection?.insertNodes(nodes)
},
{ discrete: true },
)
Any help would be much appreciated!
Hey, this can happen if you have mismatching versions of lexical installed in your project. Make sure the lexical version you've installed matched the one which the
@payloadcms/richtext-lexical
package is using. You can check the package.json of
@payloadcms/richtext-lexical
to find the version you need
This worked for beta-19. Thank you!
