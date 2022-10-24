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Community Help

HTML to RichText (Slate.js)

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stfn77773 years ago
4

Hi everyone!,


I can try to import some posts from WP through local API but I have a problem with the content.


I don’t understand how can I convert HTML to RichText using slate.js. Someone could help me?

  • default discord avatar
    markatomniux3 years ago

    Hey

    @928376918804430868

    checkout the Payload github, they have a ton of good examples of Payload in action alongside Next.

    https://github.com/payloadcms/website/tree/main/src/components/RichText

    This is a pretty good example for the RichText Serializer

  • default discord avatar
    stfn77773 years ago

    Ok thank you but this is for "frontend" part, at the moment I try to import posts from WP so I have HTML and I need to transform into the RichText... Is there a way to do that?

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    jarrod_not_jared
    3 years ago

    It looks like you might be able to use this to do what you are asking:

    https://docs.slatejs.org/v/v0.47/other-packages/index

    Obviously you will want to test the input/output before running it on all of your data - but I think this would be an excellent starting point.

  • default discord avatar
    stfn77773 years ago

    Ok thank! you I will try it



    if you are interested, this serializer works:

    https://github.com/thompsonsj/slate-serializers

    It works in each convertion html to slate and slate to html

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