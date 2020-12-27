Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
HTTP only cookie not set after successful login

default discord avatar
rene.k3
4 months ago
30

Hi,


I have read all posts on this in the community here. Unfortunately, I still wasn't able to set this up properly.



The documentation says:


*Accepts an email and password. On success, it will return the logged in user as well as a token that can be used to authenticate. In the GraphQL and REST APIs, this operation also automatically sets an HTTP-only cookie including the user's token. *



Does this mean if I make a GraphQL request from my Next.js frontend, a http only cookie is set with the name

"payload-token"

and the token as the value? In my case, the request works successfully, just the cookie is not being set.



My request:

mutation loginUser($email: String!, $password: String!) {
        loginUser(email: $email, password: $password) {
            user {
                email
            }
            exp
            token
        }
    }


My response:
{
  user: {
    email: 'dev@payloadcms.com',
    createdAt: "2020-12-27T21:16:45.645Z",
    updatedAt: "2021-01-02T18:37:41.588Z",
    id: "5ae8f9bde69e394e717c8832"
  },
  token: '34o4345324...',
  exp: 1609619861
}
  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    4 months ago

    @rene.k3 on the request is "credentials: 'include'" set?



    I'm not super familiar with graphql



    A user recently had this issue though, check out this thread:

    https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1037865004545888287
  • default discord avatar
    rene.k3
    4 months ago

    Damn! That was the solution. Thanks @notchr


    I thought I have to include the credentials for every request after login. Didn't know it is required for the login as well.



    Might be good to add this to the docs here:


    https://payloadcms.com/docs/authentication/operations#login
  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    4 months ago

    Agreed, this is a common issue and I'm not sure if excluding the "credentials" property from the example is intentional.



    @jesschow @jacobsfletch @jarrod_not_jared Thoughts?

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    The

    credentials: include

    property is to attach an already existing token to the outgoing request, so that should have no effect as to why your token was not being attached in the response. Here's the official gql auth example:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/examples/auth/next-app/app/_components/Auth/index.tsx#L49


    mutation {
  loginUser(email: "${args.email}", password: "${args.password}") {
    user {
      ${USER}
    }
    exp
  }
}
  • default discord avatar
    rene.k3
    4 months ago

    @jacobsfletch That’s what I thinking as well. That’s why I didn’t include it. Fact is, that the cookie is only set if I include

    credentials: include

    . You can see my request above. I do get the correct user return. Just the cookie is not set. Could it be a problem to send

    credentials: include

    with the login request at some point?

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    It could be related to your cookie domain, is your front end running on a different domain than your CMS?



    If that’s the case, set your cookie domain to

    localhost

    or whatever your top level domain is, no protocol or port.



    Set this via

    auth.cookies.domain

    in your users collection



    https://payloadcms.com/docs/authentication/config#options
  • default discord avatar
    rene.k3
    4 months ago

    @jacobsfletch I added the domain. Still doesn't work.

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    Ok check your browser’s application tab for the list of cookies that are attached



    You might find that the payload-token is set, but not with the correct properties

  • default discord avatar
    rene.k3
    4 months ago

    The list is empty



    Here is my auth collection. Maybe I did something wrong here:



    const Users: CollectionConfig = {
    slug: 'users',
    access: {
        create: isAdmin,
        read: () => true,
        update: isAdminOrSelf,
        delete: isAdminOrSelf,
    },
    auth: {
        useAPIKey: true,
        maxLoginAttempts: 10,
        cookies: {
            domain: 'localhost',
        },
    },
    admin: {
        useAsTitle: 'name',
        group: 'Settings',
    },
    fields: [
        // Email added by default
        // Add more fields as needed
        {
            label: 'Name',
            name: 'name',
            type: 'text',
        },
        {
            name: 'roles',
            type: 'select',
            hasMany: true,
            defaultValue: ['public'],
            required: true,
            access: {
                read: isAdminOrSelfFieldLevel,
                create: isAdminFieldLevel,
                update: isAdminFieldLevel,
            },
            options: ['admin', 'public'],
        },
    ],
};


    @jacobsfletch Could this be caused by the access functions?

    image.png
  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    No your access functions look fine. For reference here's the

    cookies

    config in the official auth example:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/examples/auth/cms/src/collections/Users.ts#L14


    But based on the fact that you don't a cookie at all in your browser, tells me this is probably because of missing or misconfigured

    csrf

    settings:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/examples/auth/cms/src/payload.config.ts#L12
  • default discord avatar
    rene.k3
    4 months ago

    I have set it up like in the example.



    Here is my payload config:



    export default buildConfig({
    serverURL: 'http://localhost:3000',
    globals: [SiteSettings, HeaderNavigation, FooterNavigation],
    collections: [
        FormSubmissions,
        Pages,
        Images,
        Icons,
        Services,
        ServiceTypes,
        Forms,
        Redirects,
        BrandAssets,
        OutgoingLinks,
        Users,
    ],
    admin: {
        user: Users.slug,
    },
    csrf: [
        // whitelist of domains to allow cookie auth from
        'http://localhost:3000',
        'http://localhost:3001',
    ],
    cors: [
        // whitelist of domains to allow cookie auth from
        'http://localhost:3000',
        'http://localhost:3001',
    ],
    typescript: {
        outputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'payload-types.ts'),
    },
    graphQL: {
        schemaOutputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'generated-schema.graphql'),
    },
    debug: true,
});


    Still not working

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    4 months ago

    @rene.k3 Odd! That seems like a correctly configured setup



    And your client application is definitely served from 3000/3001?

  • default discord avatar
    rene.k3
    4 months ago

    @notchr yes. The client application runs on 3001

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    4 months ago

    hmm



    And sorry, you're positive the cookie is not being set?

  • default discord avatar
    rene.k3
    4 months ago

    The cookie is only set if I add

    credentials: include

    to the login request. Not without that.

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    4 months ago

    hmm



    Maybe we can modify the cookie settings as a test



    It's definitely odd that it sets it when credentials are included



    Generally I'd say wait until we get some more clarification, but if you're down to try a couple of fixes let me know



    For instance, I add a cors config in my

    server.ts


    But in any case

  • default discord avatar
    rene.k3
    4 months ago

    Sure I can try a couple of things

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    4 months ago

    What does your login request look like?

  • default discord avatar
    rene.k3
    4 months ago

    The .env var:


    NEXT_PUBLIC_PAYLOAD_API_URL=

    http://localhost:3000/api/graphql

    The GraphQL client function:


    export const graphqlAppLoginClient = new GraphQLClient(
    process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_PAYLOAD_API_URL as string
);


    The request:


    const req = await graphqlAppLoginClient.request(sentLoginRequestQuery, {
                email: data.email,
                password: data.password,
            });
  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    4 months ago

    And do following requests fail without the cookie being set?



    for instance, hitting an authenticated endpoint



    Also, if you can provide a screenshot of the logged request in your dev tools, that would be helpful, please

  • default discord avatar
    rene.k3
    4 months ago

    Ok I tested querying the users where I have one admin and one public user. With both users I'm getting the following log:



    The admin should get both users returned. The public user should get the

    not allowed

    response.

    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    4 months ago

    Apologies, could you translate the error?

  • default discord avatar
    rene.k3
    4 months ago
    You do not have permission to perform this action
  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    4 months ago

    Ah so indeed, the cookies are not set

  • default discord avatar
    rene.k3
    4 months ago

    Yes

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    4 months ago

    We can investigate this a bit more, but in the meantime, is there any downside (apart from non standard) to adding credentials: include to the login request if that was working?



    Obviously we want to get this sorted out



    But I'm starting to question the source of the issue haha



    I wonder if you made a new payload blank project real quick, if you run into the same issues

  • default discord avatar
    rene.k3
    4 months ago

    For me it's not a problem. I wasn't sure if there is any problem with that, which I'm not aware of.

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    4 months ago

    I think the only concern was that you shouldn't HAVE to



    It is very odd though

  • default discord avatar
    rene.k3
    4 months ago

    I'm using graphql-request. Maybe it has to do with that. I will try setting up a new payload later. I'll get back to you when I'm done.



    Yeah true.

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    4 months ago

    Sounds good! And hopefuly we can figure out what the issue is!

