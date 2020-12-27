HTTP only cookie not set after successful login

Hi,

I have read all posts on this in the community here. Unfortunately, I still wasn't able to set this up properly.

The documentation says:

*Accepts an email and password. On success, it will return the logged in user as well as a token that can be used to authenticate. In the GraphQL and REST APIs, this operation also automatically sets an HTTP-only cookie including the user's token. *

Does this mean if I make a GraphQL request from my Next.js frontend, a http only cookie is set with the name

"payload-token"

and the token as the value? In my case, the request works successfully, just the cookie is not being set.

mutation loginUser($email: String!, $password: String!) { loginUser(email: $email, password: $password) { user { email } exp token } }