Community Help

Http-only cookies, trying to make it work..

default discord avatar
zeniodev
3 weeks ago
15

hi, what could be preventing Set-Cookie to set and forward the cookie ? I set credentials: true, tried various cookies options and none working so far but on postman it basically works without problem. I also added csrf cors of front end to the config



Im using a local reverse proxy that is

https://app.local/

and

https://payload.local/

and I added these domain to csrf, I can visit the /me route on browser and get the response but not in my nextjs app, anyone ?



Also I get this Status: 304 Not Modified, not sure whats going on



any help @jarrod_not_jared ? seen you have posted about http cookies sorry for ping

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    Are you doing this in a client component or a RSC

  • default discord avatar
    zeniodev
    3 weeks ago

    Client



    Wait let me send you the console network log I can see them on browser





    Any chance the local custom https certificate is preventing to set up the cookie ? Not sure but it should work my guess.. but yet still didnt made it to work



    Maybe I need to modify cookies on auth config and tried some combinations but no success. Also csrf and cors are set up to frontend/backend (

    https://app.local

    and

    https://server.local

    )

    Screenshot_2023-07-16_at_19.08.54.png
    Screenshot_2023-07-16_at_19.08.42.png
  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    It might be something with your local reverse proxy, but I am unsure



    I assume you are using caddy or similar. Might be nice to throw together a repro (2 repos) so we can take a look.



    and also try without them and see if that is working for you

  • default discord avatar
    zeniodev
    2 weeks ago

    Should I just add localhost:3000 to csrf for testing without the reverse proxy ?



    Okay thanks for the heads up it works now so the problem is about the reverse proxy but I still have a problem



    Even thought the cooki is included in the header I still gel user: null

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    2 weeks ago

    You added your localhost:3000 to the CSRF?

  • default discord avatar
    zeniodev
    2 weeks ago

    Okay problem on my side again, “https” instead of http and everything works fine now, sorry for the ping again thanks !!

