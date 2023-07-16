Http-only cookies, trying to make it work..

hi, what could be preventing Set-Cookie to set and forward the cookie ? I set credentials: true, tried various cookies options and none working so far but on postman it basically works without problem. I also added csrf cors of front end to the config
Im using a local reverse proxy that ishttps://app.local/
andhttps://payload.local/
and I added these domain to csrf, I can visit the /me route on browser and get the response but not in my nextjs app, anyone ?
Also I get this Status: 304 Not Modified, not sure whats going on
any help @jarrod_not_jared ? seen you have posted about http cookies sorry for ping
Are you doing this in a client component or a RSC
Client
Wait let me send you the console network log I can see them on browser
Any chance the local custom https certificate is preventing to set up the cookie ? Not sure but it should work my guess.. but yet still didnt made it to work
Maybe I need to modify cookies on auth config and tried some combinations but no success. Also csrf and cors are set up to frontend/backend (https://app.local
andhttps://server.local
)
It might be something with your local reverse proxy, but I am unsure
I assume you are using caddy or similar. Might be nice to throw together a repro (2 repos) so we can take a look.
and also try without them and see if that is working for you
Should I just add localhost:3000 to csrf for testing without the reverse proxy ?
Okay thanks for the heads up it works now so the problem is about the reverse proxy but I still have a problem
Even thought the cooki is included in the header I still gel user: null
You added your localhost:3000 to the CSRF?
Okay problem on my side again, “https” instead of http and everything works fine now, sorry for the ping again thanks !!
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.