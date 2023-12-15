I cant sign up as admin

When i start the dev. server, and try to access the /sell page, i get redirected to the login page, i dont even have an account!
I tried to create account using payloadcms and tried logging in after creating account, but that doesnt work either. How do i create admin account. I tried to manually access the link to create first user but that page doesnt exist so what do i do now?
@Hashaam this is likely because the database you are connecting to already has a user in it. Double check that there are no user documents, and if so delete them to get the create new user screen.
@tylandavis got it! Thank you so much, i didnt name my db so it was put inside another db which already had a user collection in it. Name my db now! Fixed. Thanks again
awesome 👍
