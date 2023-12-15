Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubBlog
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Payload Cloud

Deploy your entire stack in one place with Payload Cloud.

LoginCloud Pricing
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftBlue OriginHello BelloMythical SocietyTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case study
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

I cant sign up as admin

default discord avatar
hashaam1910 months ago
3

When i start the dev. server, and try to access the /sell page, i get redirected to the login page, i dont even have an account!


I tried to create account using payloadcms and tried logging in after creating account, but that doesnt work either. How do i create admin account. I tried to manually access the link to create first user but that page doesnt exist so what do i do now?

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    10 months ago

    @Hashaam this is likely because the database you are connecting to already has a user in it. Double check that there are no user documents, and if so delete them to get the create new user screen.

  • default discord avatar
    hashaam1910 months ago

    @tylandavis got it! Thank you so much, i didnt name my db so it was put inside another db which already had a user collection in it. Name my db now! Fixed. Thanks again

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    10 months ago

    awesome 👍

Open

Continue the discussion in Discord

Star on GitHub

Star

Chat on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.