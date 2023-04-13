I added drafts to my pageType collection, however afterwards the pages I already made in this collection didn't show anymore in the admin/collection/pageType. Below is my code I added. Does anyone know If I'm missing something?

access: { read: () => { if (isLoggedIn) { return true; } return { or: [ { _status: { equals: 'published', }, }, { _status: { exists: false, }, }, ], }; }, }, versions: { drafts: true, },