I added drafts to my pageType collection, however afterwards the pages I already made in this collection didn't show anymore in the admin/collection/pageType. Below is my code I added. Does anyone know If I'm missing something?
access: {
read: () => {
if (isLoggedIn) {
return true;
}
return {
or: [
{
_status: {
equals: 'published',
},
},
{
_status: {
exists: false,
},
},
],
};
},
},
versions: {
drafts: true,
},
What happens is the list is populated from querying from _collectionname_versions, a separate collection from the main when versions are enabled. To fix it, every document that existed before versions was enabled needs to be resaved.
There is a script in the changelog that resaves all documents in a collection. It could also be done using a PATCH request for the entire collection.
PATCH
/api/pageType?where[id][exists]=true
body: {_status: 'draft'}
headers: {
content-type: application/json
authorization: JWT TOKENFROMCOOKIE
}
Sorry for the psuedocode, I'm on mobile. I hope this gives you an idea on what to do.
This is something we need to document better.
Cool! Thanks for the quick response!
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.