I don’t think we can nest group fields in another group field.
Don't use groups is my advice
Hey @dangerous, you actually can do this! Here's an example:
fields: [
{
name: 'topGroup',
label: 'Top Group',
type: 'group',
fields: [
{
name: 'field1',
label: 'Field 1',
type: 'text',
},
{
name: 'nestedGroup',
label: 'Nested Group',
type: 'group',
fields: [
{
name: 'field2',
label: 'Field 2',
type: 'text',
},
],
},
],
},
]
Always try to reload the express server first 😛
hey
i just did UI
i spent the 100 hours overthe last 7 days working on our payload setup
okay so
can we use default values
for blocks
that returns an object
i have some dynamic recursive stuff going on
it doesnt work well so i had to not use group
hmm
dont think u can
add default value for grooups
yea u have to do default value at each level
individually
u cant pass an object to a group
thats weak
how do we add default value to ui type
UI field types don't have values, they are just for adding in custom React components. If you want to store value with a custom component, start with a field type that stores value such as
text
or
number
, whatever the type of data you want to save, and then use
admin.components
to customize it.
i eventuallu figured it out thanks
