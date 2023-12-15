Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Community Help

I don’t think we can nest group fields in another group field.

default discord avatar
dangerous10 months ago
6

I don’t think we can nest group fields in another group field.

  • default discord avatar
    tyteen4a0310 months ago

    Don't use groups is my advice

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    10 months ago

    Hey @dangerous, you actually can do this! Here's an example:



    fields: [
  {
    name: 'topGroup',
    label: 'Top Group',
    type: 'group',
    fields: [
      {
        name: 'field1',
        label: 'Field 1',
        type: 'text',
      },
      {
        name: 'nestedGroup',
        label: 'Nested Group',
        type: 'group',
        fields: [
          {
            name: 'field2',
            label: 'Field 2',
            type: 'text',
          },
        ],
      },
    ],
  },
]
    Screenshot_2023-12-02_at_11.26.21_AM.jpg
  • default discord avatar
    rufella10 months ago

    Always try to reload the express server first 😛

  • default discord avatar
    dangerous10 months ago

    hey



    i just did UI



    i spent the 100 hours overthe last 7 days working on our payload setup



    okay so



    can we use default values



    for blocks



    that returns an object



    i have some dynamic recursive stuff going on



    it doesnt work well so i had to not use group



    hmm



    dont think u can



    add default value for grooups



    yea u have to do default value at each level



    individually



    u cant pass an object to a group



    thats weak



    how do we add default value to ui type

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    10 months ago

    UI field types don't have values, they are just for adding in custom React components. If you want to store value with a custom component, start with a field type that stores value such as

    text

    or

    number

    , whatever the type of data you want to save, and then use

    admin.components

    to customize it.

  • default discord avatar
    dangerous10 months ago

    i eventuallu figured it out thanks

