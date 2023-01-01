I want to preview image/video like notion.

So the default way after uploading image video is good but I want more. I want it to be bigger and in the case of video, I should be able to play it. Example: In notion when we upload something the way it previews I want it that way.
Hello @anisulislampranto - You could write a basichttps://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components#fields
component to display the field as a video widget of your choice where you pass the value to the widget
got the solution. thanks
