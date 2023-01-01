DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
I want to preview image/video like notion.

anisulislampranto
last month
So the default way after uploading image video is good but I want more. I want it to be bigger and in the case of video, I should be able to play it. Example: In notion when we upload something the way it previews I want it that way.

    notchr
    last month

    Hello @anisulislampranto - You could write a basic

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components#fields

    component to display the field as a video widget of your choice where you pass the value to the widget

    anisulislampranto
    last month

    got the solution. thanks

