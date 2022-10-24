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Community Help

IDE stops me from accessing related objects

default discord avatar
ingrid7412 years ago
8

Sorry if this is a naive question, I'm still learning. Any tips would be appreciated.


I'd just like to avoid making two calls when 1 call has fetched everything already.



So my

tenant

collection has a object

vipps

on level=1, whose fields I'd like to access:



    const tenantDocs = await req.payload.find({
        collection: 'tenants',
        depth: 1,
        where: {
            slug: {
                equals: tenantSlug
            }
        }
    })

    const tenant = tenantDocs.docs[0]


My IDE (VS Code) doesn't want to let me do this:



const clientId = tenant.vipps.clientId

What's best practice here? Is there some way to instruct the IDE that the fields are there?



Heh 🙂 I didn't think ChatGPT could answer this but decided to try anyway:



"When working with systems like Payload CMS where the shape of your data can change dynamically based on parameters like

depth

, it can be challenging to get your IDE (Integrated Development Environment) to understand the exact structure of your data at compile time. This is especially true in TypeScript, where you want to leverage its type-checking capabilities.



Here are some strategies to handle this situation:



### 1.

Type Assertions

:



You can use type assertions in TypeScript to inform the compiler about the expected shape of your data. This is like telling TypeScript, "Trust me, I know what I'm doing."



For example, if you have a relationship field that you know will be an object after fetching with a certain depth, you can assert it as such:



interface RelatedObjectType {
  // Define the structure of your related object here
}

// Assume 'data' is the object you fetched
const relatedObject = data.relatedField as RelatedObjectType;


This tells TypeScript that

relatedObject

is of type

RelatedObjectType

, and you'll get appropriate IntelliSense for it.



### 2.

Custom Type Guards

:



If you want to be more rigorous, you can write a type guard function to check the shape of your data at runtime. This is more code but can provide better safety.



function isRelatedObjectType(obj: any): obj is RelatedObjectType {
  return obj && typeof obj === 'object' && 'expectedField' in obj;
}

if (isRelatedObjectType(data.relatedField)) {
  // Now TypeScript knows data.relatedField is RelatedObjectType
}


### 3.

Interface Extension

:



If the shape of the data extends a base type, you can use interface extension to define the types for different depth levels:



interface BaseData {
  id: string;
  // ... other base fields
}

interface DepthOneData extends BaseData {
  relatedField: RelatedObjectType;
}

// Then assert the fetched data as DepthOneData
const detailedData = data as DepthOneData;


### 4.

Suppressing TypeScript Errors

:



As a last resort, if you're confident about the structure of your data, you can suppress TypeScript errors with

any

type, but this defeats the purpose of using TypeScript:



const relatedObject = (data.relatedField as any) as RelatedObjectType;


Or using the non-null assertion operator (if you are sure that

relatedField

is not null):



const relatedObject = data.relatedField!;


### 5.

Enhance Your Data Fetching Function

:



If you have control over the data fetching function, you could potentially enhance it to return a more specific type based on the

depth

parameter. This might involve some advanced TypeScript types or generics.



### Conclusion



Ideally, you want to balance between informing TypeScript about your data structures (for safety and IntelliSense) and not overcomplicating your code. Type assertions are a good middle ground for situations where you know more about the data than TypeScript can infer. However, always be cautious with type assertions and make sure your runtime data aligns with your type assumptions to avoid runtime errors."

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    2 years ago

    How is th vipps field defined in your collection? Is it just a json field? The actual error from the IDE would be helpful.

  • default discord avatar
    ingrid7412 years ago

    It's just an object with some fields,



    const VippsSalesUnits: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: 'vippsSalesUnits',
  admin: {
    useAsTitle: 'title',
  },
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'title',
      label: 'Title',
      type: 'text',
      required: true
    },
    {
      name: 'msn',
      label: 'Merchant Serial Number',
      type: 'text',
      required: true
    },
    {
      name: 'clientId',
      label: 'Client ID',
      type: 'text',
      required: true
    },
    {
      name: 'clientSecret',
      label: 'Client Secret',
      type: 'text',
      required: true
    },
    {
      name: 'subscriptionKey',
      label: 'Subscription Key',
      type: 'text',
      required: true
    }
  ],
}


    Added to

    tenants

    like so:



        ...
    {
      name: 'vipps',
      label: 'Vipps Sales Unit',
      type: 'relationship',
      relationTo: 'vippsSalesUnits',
      hasMany: false
    },
    ...
  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    2 years ago

    What's the actual error though? Have you ran the

    generate:types

    npm script?

  • default discord avatar
    ingrid7412 years ago
    So my tenant collection has a object vipps on level=1, whose fields I'd like to access

    As you can see from my request I'm fetching the entire object on level 1. However the IDE can't "see" that from the types that are available to it. Instead it assumes the object is a string. I solved it by

    const vipps = tenant.vipps as VippsSalesUnit

    . That did the trick. Thanks.

  • default discord avatar
    javierlinked.eth2 years ago

    The problem here is that casting, because generated types will produce

    string | VippsSalesUnit

    but .... this leads to ugly code.

  • default discord avatar
    ingrid7412 years ago

    How would you do it?

  • default discord avatar
    javierlinked.eth2 years ago

    There's a long thread on that here.

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/1563

    I'd also like to find a clean solution.

  • default discord avatar
    ingrid7412 years ago

    Thanks for the tip! I see what you mean now. TBH this here is the least offensive casting I've probably ever seen but having a fix in the pipeline is great too.

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