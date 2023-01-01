IDE stops me from accessing related objects

Sorry if this is a naive question, I'm still learning. Any tips would be appreciated.
I'd just like to avoid making two calls when 1 call has fetched everything already.
So my
tenant
collection has a object
vipps
on level=1, whose fields I'd like to access:
const tenantDocs = await req.payload.find({
collection: 'tenants',
depth: 1,
where: {
slug: {
equals: tenantSlug
}
}
})
const tenant = tenantDocs.docs[0]
My IDE (VS Code) doesn't want to let me do this:
const clientId = tenant.vipps.clientId
What's best practice here? Is there some way to instruct the IDE that the fields are there?
Heh 🙂 I didn't think ChatGPT could answer this but decided to try anyway:
"When working with systems like Payload CMS where the shape of your data can change dynamically based on parameters like
depth
, it can be challenging to get your IDE (Integrated Development Environment) to understand the exact structure of your data at compile time. This is especially true in TypeScript, where you want to leverage its type-checking capabilities.
Here are some strategies to handle this situation:
### 1.Type Assertions
:
You can use type assertions in TypeScript to inform the compiler about the expected shape of your data. This is like telling TypeScript, "Trust me, I know what I'm doing."
For example, if you have a relationship field that you know will be an object after fetching with a certain depth, you can assert it as such:
interface RelatedObjectType {
// Define the structure of your related object here
}
// Assume 'data' is the object you fetched
const relatedObject = data.relatedField as RelatedObjectType;
This tells TypeScript that
relatedObject
is of type
RelatedObjectType
, and you'll get appropriate IntelliSense for it.
### 2.Custom Type Guards
:
If you want to be more rigorous, you can write a type guard function to check the shape of your data at runtime. This is more code but can provide better safety.
function isRelatedObjectType(obj: any): obj is RelatedObjectType {
return obj && typeof obj === 'object' && 'expectedField' in obj;
}
if (isRelatedObjectType(data.relatedField)) {
// Now TypeScript knows data.relatedField is RelatedObjectType
}
### 3.Interface Extension
:
If the shape of the data extends a base type, you can use interface extension to define the types for different depth levels:
interface BaseData {
id: string;
// ... other base fields
}
interface DepthOneData extends BaseData {
relatedField: RelatedObjectType;
}
// Then assert the fetched data as DepthOneData
const detailedData = data as DepthOneData;
### 4.Suppressing TypeScript Errors
:
As a last resort, if you're confident about the structure of your data, you can suppress TypeScript errors with
any
type, but this defeats the purpose of using TypeScript:
const relatedObject = (data.relatedField as any) as RelatedObjectType;
Or using the non-null assertion operator (if you are sure that
relatedField
is not null):
const relatedObject = data.relatedField!;
### 5.Enhance Your Data Fetching Function
:
If you have control over the data fetching function, you could potentially enhance it to return a more specific type based on the
depth
parameter. This might involve some advanced TypeScript types or generics.
### Conclusion
Ideally, you want to balance between informing TypeScript about your data structures (for safety and IntelliSense) and not overcomplicating your code. Type assertions are a good middle ground for situations where you know more about the data than TypeScript can infer. However, always be cautious with type assertions and make sure your runtime data aligns with your type assumptions to avoid runtime errors."
How is th vipps field defined in your collection? Is it just a json field? The actual error from the IDE would be helpful.
It's just an object with some fields,
const VippsSalesUnits: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'vippsSalesUnits',
admin: {
useAsTitle: 'title',
},
fields: [
{
name: 'title',
label: 'Title',
type: 'text',
required: true
},
{
name: 'msn',
label: 'Merchant Serial Number',
type: 'text',
required: true
},
{
name: 'clientId',
label: 'Client ID',
type: 'text',
required: true
},
{
name: 'clientSecret',
label: 'Client Secret',
type: 'text',
required: true
},
{
name: 'subscriptionKey',
label: 'Subscription Key',
type: 'text',
required: true
}
],
}
Added to
tenants
like so:
...
{
name: 'vipps',
label: 'Vipps Sales Unit',
type: 'relationship',
relationTo: 'vippsSalesUnits',
hasMany: false
},
...
What's the actual error though? Have you ran the
generate:types
npm script?
So my tenant collection has a object
vippson level=1, whose fields I'd like to access
As you can see from my request I'm fetching the entire object on level 1. However the IDE can't "see" that from the types that are available to it. Instead it assumes the object is a string. I solved it by
const vipps = tenant.vipps as VippsSalesUnit
. That did the trick. Thanks.
