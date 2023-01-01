Im having this exact issue on the custom-server ex...

Im having this exact issue on the custom-server example when upgrading to payload 2x

Error:

@swc/core threw an error when attempting to validate swc compiler options. You may be using an old version of swc which does not support the options used by ts-node. Try upgrading to the latest version of swc. Error message from swc: Failed to deserialize buffer as swc::config::Options JSON: {"sourceMaps":true,"module":{"noInterop":false,"type":"es6","strictMode":true,"ignoreDynamic":false},"swcrc":false,"jsc":{"parser":{"syntax":"typescript","tsx":false,"dynamicImport":true,"importAssertions":true},"target":"es5","transform":{"legacyDecorator":true,"react":{"throwIfNamespace":false,"useBuiltins":false}},"keepClassNames":false,"experimental":{"keepImportAssertions":true}}}

Any way to fix this?