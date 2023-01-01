Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Im having this exact issue on the custom-server ex...

default discord avatar
Payload-Bot
last week
3

Im having this exact issue on the custom-server example when upgrading to payload 2x

https://github.com/TypeStrong/ts-node/pull/2062

Error: 


@swc/core threw an error when attempting to validate swc compiler options.
You may be using an old version of swc which does not support the options used by ts-node.
Try upgrading to the latest version of swc.
Error message from swc:
Failed to deserialize buffer as swc::config::Options
JSON: {"sourceMaps":true,"module":{"noInterop":false,"type":"es6","strictMode":true,"ignoreDynamic":false},"swcrc":false,"jsc":{"parser":{"syntax":"typescript","tsx":false,"dynamicImport":true,"importAssertions":true},"target":"es5","transform":{"legacyDecorator":true,"react":{"throwIfNamespace":false,"useBuiltins":false}},"keepClassNames":false,"experimental":{"keepImportAssertions":true}}}

Any way to fix this?



Original message from @banks0 - Moved from https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/967097582721572937/1162378661383635088 (in #general)
  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    last week

    @banks0 If you explicitly install @swc/core 1.3.74 as a dev dependency does this change anything? Also ensure you're on the latest Payload.

  • default discord avatar
    banks0
    last week

    "@swc/core": "1.3.82" works I tried so many 💀



    thanks tho



    They need to release the fix to npm right?

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    last week

    Glad you got past it. We might need to add that as a peer dependency. Let me look into it

