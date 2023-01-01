Hey folks,
just diving into payload 🙂 I was wondering if it was possible to use external APIs like TinyPNG for image optimization through hooks.
I've read sharp's image quality feature can be used to reduce file size, but I'm not sure how it compares to tinify.
Thanks a lot and cheer!
Hey @julian.urabl — you're right, Sharp can optimize images as well. There's a
quality
option that can be used like this:
export const Media: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'media',
upload: {
staticDir: path.resolve(__dirname, '../../media'),
formatOptions: {
format: 'jpg',
options: {
quality: 40,
},
},
},
fields: [],
}
you can control how much to compress the image
among many other things
otherwise, you could certainly ship off your images to
TinyPNG
if you wanted to via a
beforeOperation
hook
the originally uploaded file is available on
req.files.file
and then you can take it, do what you want, and then replace it
Awesome thank you! I'll set out to do some testing and try and compare the two. If TinyPNG turns out to have some additional benefits, perhaps I can even contribute with a plugin. Thanks for the amazing work!
Would it be possible to preserve the original file type while optimising images with formatOptions? Perhaps it would even be possible to treat jpg and png differently?
For anyone interested: I did some testing and compared the results from Sharp with TinyPNG and couldn't see any differences in quality with jpg.
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.