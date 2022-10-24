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Community Help

Image optimization

default discord avatar
julian.urabl3 years ago
2

Hey folks,


just diving into payload 🙂 I was wondering if it was possible to use external APIs like TinyPNG for image optimization through hooks.


I've read sharp's image quality feature can be used to reduce file size, but I'm not sure how it compares to tinify.


Thanks a lot and cheer!

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    3 years ago

    Hey

    @772528578058911765

    — you're right, Sharp can optimize images as well. There's a

    quality

    option that can be used like this:



    export const Media: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: 'media',
  upload: {
    staticDir: path.resolve(__dirname, '../../media'),
    formatOptions: {
      format: 'jpg',
      options: {
        quality: 40,
      },
    },
  },
  fields: [],
}


    you can control how much to compress the image



    among many other things



    otherwise, you could certainly ship off your images to

    TinyPNG

    if you wanted to via a

    beforeOperation

    hook



    the originally uploaded file is available on

    req.files.file

    and then you can take it, do what you want, and then replace it

  • default discord avatar
    julian.urabl3 years ago

    Awesome thank you! I'll set out to do some testing and try and compare the two. If TinyPNG turns out to have some additional benefits, perhaps I can even contribute with a plugin. Thanks for the amazing work!



    Would it be possible to preserve the original file type while optimising images with formatOptions? Perhaps it would even be possible to treat jpg and png differently?



    For anyone interested: I did some testing and compared the results from Sharp with TinyPNG and couldn't see any differences in quality with jpg.

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