Image upload admin thumbnail

Hello, I have images uploaded to the s3 bucket.

Inside of Media collection, I am calling adminThumbnail: ({ doc }) => {} with a function to fetch media data via the collection api endpoint /api/DefaultMedia/....

When I'm inside of the Media collection view, the thumbnail loads ok.

But when I'm in the Media collection list, I'm seeing checkboxes instead of the admin thumbnail images.

I have disableLocalStorage: true.

Any ideas? Ty.