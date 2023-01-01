DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Image upload admin thumbnail

default discord avatar
eddieDev
3 months ago
4

Hello, I have images uploaded to the s3 bucket.


Inside of Media collection, I am calling adminThumbnail: ({ doc }) => {} with a function to fetch media data via the collection api endpoint /api/DefaultMedia/....


When I'm inside of the Media collection view, the thumbnail loads ok.


But when I'm in the Media collection list, I'm seeing checkboxes instead of the admin thumbnail images.


I have disableLocalStorage: true.


Any ideas? Ty.

  • default discord avatar
    Hendrik
    3 months ago

    @eddieDev these checkboxes are for bulk actions. click on columns, is there your image field listed?

  • default discord avatar
    eddieDev
    3 months ago

    Oh nice thanks @Hendrik ! Did not know that. Is filename the one?



    Yup this worked. ty!

    image.png
    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    Hendrik
    3 months ago

    np!

