Image upload admin thumbnail

Hello, I have images uploaded to the s3 bucket.
Inside of Media collection, I am calling adminThumbnail: ({ doc }) => {} with a function to fetch media data via the collection api endpoint /api/DefaultMedia/....
When I'm inside of the Media collection view, the thumbnail loads ok.
But when I'm in the Media collection list, I'm seeing checkboxes instead of the admin thumbnail images.
I have disableLocalStorage: true.
Any ideas? Ty.
@eddieDev these checkboxes are for bulk actions. click on columns, is there your image field listed?
Oh nice thanks @Hendrik ! Did not know that. Is filename the one?
Yup this worked. ty!
np!
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.