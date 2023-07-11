image upload static url

Hi, any idea why my node.value.url comes out as "api/collection/media/name" and not with id.
@Raoul Good morning! Could you please post an example of the code in question?
Sure thingy, just a sec
so im stuck with the name instead of id
And good morning 🙂
Hmm
Does the image display?
Also, where do you get node.value.url from
nopw
but if i correctly replace the name with id it the api address works fine
{"id":"64ad3547943f936396cedacf","alt":"ux","filename":"hash.png","mimeType":"image/png","filesize":5036,"width":56,"height":56,"createdAt":"2023-07-11T10:56:07.152Z","updatedAt":"2023-07-11T10:56:07.152Z","url":"cms-api/media/hash.png"}
return value from my media collection
can i checkout your payload.config.js
seems like a misconfigured server url
ahh
routes: {
api: "/cms-api",
admin: "/cms-admin",
},
changed my staticURL: "cms-admin and found my content
