Images: Local Storage vs. Cloud Plug-in

With the default set-up, it looks like uploads are stored locally. How does this work once you've deployed your site? For example, when using Payload with Next.js and Vercel, once you've deployed, are uploads automatically uploaded and organized into the

/public

directory? How does this work to get newest changes locally?

Zooming out, I'm looking for a little clarity on the best way to handle images on a Next.js + Vercel + Mux marketing site. Mux handles the videos, and I'm not sure if I need to use a separate cloud solution for the images, or if Payload allows me to store images locally.

I'm assuming it makes more sense to integrate a cloud option. In this case, is the

plugin-cloud-storage

my best bet?