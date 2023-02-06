DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

imageSizes dont use the correct format (prod)

default discord avatar
akacronos
4 months ago
6

For some reason, some imageSizes doesn't get the correct format in prod, but in my local, payload creates the correct versions/formats



upload: {
    staticURL: '/media',
    staticDir: 'media',
    imageSizes: [
      {
        name: 'hero',
        width: 1440,
        height: 810,
        position: 'center',
      },
      {
        name: 'thumbnail',
        width: 576,
        height: 432,
        position: 'center',
      },
      {
        name: 'square',
        width: 800,
        height: 800,
        position: 'center',
      },
    ],
    mimeTypes: ['image/*'],
    formatOptions: {
      format: 'webp',
      options: {
        losselesss: true,
      },
    },
  },
  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    What versions of Payload are we looking at with these screenshots?

  • default discord avatar
    akacronos
    4 months ago

    Im using payload 1.6.26



    Im going to update to 1.6.27, I see that 1.6.26 wasn’t an oficial release.



    well, I update, but now in local just the main file gets the webp format, the other sizes are created in png. :S



    Found this in other post, I have to add the format for each size.



    Yep, this works! 🙂

    CleanShot_2023-02-06_at_08.png
Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.