imageSizes dont use the correct format (prod)

For some reason, some imageSizes doesn't get the correct format in prod, but in my local, payload creates the correct versions/formats

upload: { staticURL: '/media', staticDir: 'media', imageSizes: [ { name: 'hero', width: 1440, height: 810, position: 'center', }, { name: 'thumbnail', width: 576, height: 432, position: 'center', }, { name: 'square', width: 800, height: 800, position: 'center', }, ], mimeTypes: ['image/*'], formatOptions: { format: 'webp', options: { losselesss: true, }, }, },