Import images from API and attach to a field

Is there a way to import images from an API and attach to a field
From an external API? If you can get the file in the form of a file on disk or file buffer, yes this is possible.
Here is an example of how to upload from disk using the local API:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/test/uploads/config.ts#L162
You'd need a media collection to upload to, then a relationship field on a separate collection with
relationTo: 'mediaSlug'
Thanks. I had figure it out
