Community Help

Importing Blocks into a react component

default discord avatar
muhammadmustafaahmaa6 months ago
8

Hi guys, I'm currently trying to create a custom listing page using react and I want to implement the payload

blocks

field into the component. Is there a way to import it like how we import other components such as

DateTimeInput

and

SelectInput

?

  • default discord avatar
    markatomniux6 months ago

    Kind of. Try the RenderFields component from

    payload/components/forms

    ;



    import { RenderFields, fieldTypes } from 'payload/components/forms';

const MyComponent = () => {

  return (
    <RenderFields
    fieldTypes={fieldTypes}
    fieldSchema={[
        {
            name: 'title',
            label: 'Title',
            type: 'text',                           
            required: true,
        },
      ]}
    />
  )
}
  • default discord avatar
    muhammadmustafaahmaa6 months ago

    I'm currently using this one as well, but I have some issue on injecting data into it



    let's say I have a state storing an object like this:


    object = {
  name: 'object',
  segments: [],
}

    is there a way for me to inject the segments into the RenderFields?



    // Fields
const fields: Field[] = [
    {
      name: 'segments',
      type: 'blocks',
      admin: {
        initCollapsed: true,
      },
      blocks: [Image, Html],
    },
  ];

// Rendering
return (
    <>
      <RenderFields
        fieldSchema={fields}
        fieldTypes={fieldTypes}
      />
    </>
  );
  • default discord avatar
    markatomniux6 months ago

    yes, using a useState hook and passing that when the value changes

  • default discord avatar
    muhammadmustafaahmaa6 months ago

    do you have a sample code that i can use as a reference?

  • default discord avatar
    markatomniux6 months ago

    Am I correct in thinking your Segments relate to fields/blocks?

  • default discord avatar
    muhammadmustafaahmaa6 months ago

    yeap, i'm trying to implement blocks field into a react component

  • default discord avatar
    markatomniux6 months ago
    const [fields, setFields] = useState<Field[]>([
    {
      name: 'segments',
      type: 'blocks',
      admin: {
        initCollapsed: true,
      },
      blocks: [Image, Html],
    },
  ]);

useEffect(() => {
  setFields(...)
}, [something])

function changeBlocks() {
  setFields(...)
}

return (
    <>
      <RenderFields
        fieldSchema={fields}
        fieldTypes={fieldTypes}
      />
    </>
  );


    Just an example



    if you want to change the fields when a prop is changed, trigger the change in useEffect. If you want to update it on a button click or some other event, run it in a function/const

  • default discord avatar
    muhammadmustafaahmaa5 months ago

    nice! this really help me. thank you so much Mark!

