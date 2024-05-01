Importing Blocks into a react component

Hi guys, I'm currently trying to create a custom listing page using react and I want to implement the payload
blocks
field into the component. Is there a way to import it like how we import other components such as
DateTimeInput
and
SelectInput
?
Kind of. Try the RenderFields component from
payload/components/forms
;
import { RenderFields, fieldTypes } from 'payload/components/forms';
const MyComponent = () => {
return (
<RenderFields
fieldTypes={fieldTypes}
fieldSchema={[
{
name: 'title',
label: 'Title',
type: 'text',
required: true,
},
]}
/>
)
}
I'm currently using this one as well, but I have some issue on injecting data into it
let's say I have a state storing an object like this:
object = {
name: 'object',
segments: [],
}
is there a way for me to inject the segments into the RenderFields?
// Fields
const fields: Field[] = [
{
name: 'segments',
type: 'blocks',
admin: {
initCollapsed: true,
},
blocks: [Image, Html],
},
];
// Rendering
return (
<>
<RenderFields
fieldSchema={fields}
fieldTypes={fieldTypes}
/>
</>
);
yes, using a useState hook and passing that when the value changes
do you have a sample code that i can use as a reference?
Am I correct in thinking your Segments relate to fields/blocks?
yeap, i'm trying to implement blocks field into a react component
const [fields, setFields] = useState<Field[]>([
{
name: 'segments',
type: 'blocks',
admin: {
initCollapsed: true,
},
blocks: [Image, Html],
},
]);
useEffect(() => {
setFields(...)
}, [something])
function changeBlocks() {
setFields(...)
}
return (
<>
<RenderFields
fieldSchema={fields}
fieldTypes={fieldTypes}
/>
</>
);
Just an example
if you want to change the fields when a prop is changed, trigger the change in useEffect. If you want to update it on a button click or some other event, run it in a function/const
nice! this really help me. thank you so much Mark!
