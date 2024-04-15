In multi-tenant example...

I am able to hit the
localhost:300/api/users
api call successfully on browser. But on postman i am getting an error saying
"You are not allowed to perform this action."
. Any idea on this issue, how to fix it or what is the reason behind it.
please excuse me if this is simple issue, I am new to payload-cms
This is likely an access control / permission issue
Can you share the Users access control config here?
Hi @notchris
These are the access control I am using:
access: {
read: adminsAndSelf,
create: anyone,
update: adminsAndSelf,
delete: adminsAndSelf,
admin: isSuperOrTenantAdmin,
},
adminsAndSelf
:
export const adminsAndSelf: Access<any, User> = async ({ req: { user } }) => {
if (user) {
const isSuper = isSuperAdmin(user)
// allow super-admins through only if they have not scoped their user via `lastLoggedInTenant`
if (isSuper && !user?.lastLoggedInTenant) {
return true
}
// allow users to read themselves and any users within the tenants they are admins of
return {
or: [
{
id: {
equals: user.id,
},
},
...(isSuper
? [
{
'tenants.tenant': {
in: [
typeof user?.lastLoggedInTenant === 'string'
? user?.lastLoggedInTenant
: user?.lastLoggedInTenant?.id,
].filter(Boolean),
},
},
]
: [
{
'tenants.tenant': {
in:
user?.tenants
?.map(({ tenant, roles }) =>
roles.includes('admin')
? typeof tenant === 'string'
? tenant
: tenant.id
: null,
) // eslint-disable-line function-paren-newline
.filter(Boolean) || [],
},
},
]),
],
}
}
}
.
isSuperOrTenantAdmin
:
export const isSuperOrTenantAdmin = async (args: {
req: PayloadRequest;
}): Promise<boolean> => {
const {
req,
req: { user, payload },
} = args;
// always allow super admins through
if (isSuperAdmin(user)) {
return true;
}
if (logs) {
const msg = `Finding tenant with host: '${req.headers.host}'`;
payload.logger.info({ msg });
}
// read `req.headers.host`, lookup the tenant by `domain` to ensure it exists, and check if the user is an admin of that tenant
const foundTenants = await payload.find({
collection: "tenants",
where: {
"domains.domain": {
in: [req.headers.host],
},
},
depth: 0,
limit: 1,
req,
});
// if this tenant does not exist, deny access
if (foundTenants.totalDocs === 0) {
if (logs) {
const msg = `No tenant found for ${req.headers.host}`;
payload.logger.info({ msg });
}
return false;
}
if (logs) {
const msg = `Found tenant: '${foundTenants?.docs[0]?.orgName}', checking if user is an tenant admin`;
payload.logger.info({ msg });
}
// finally check if the user is an admin of this tenant
const tenantWithUser = user?.tenants?.find(
({ tenant: userTenant }) => userTenant?.id === foundTenants.docs[0].id
);
if (tenantWithUser?.roles?.some((role: any) => role.roleName === "Admin")) {
if (logs) {
const msg = `User is an admin of ${foundTenants?.docs[0]?.orgName}, allowing access`;
payload.logger.info({ msg });
}
return true;
}
if (logs) {
const msg = `User is not an admin of ${foundTenants?.docs[0]?.orgName}, denying access`;
payload.logger.info({ msg });
}
return false;
};
You are probably logged in with browser (and browser is sending cookie). And postman the request is anonymous and permission denied.
Thanks @anders. After logging in via postman (/api/users/login), I was succesfully able to fetch the details from collections.
