Incorrect Login Credentials and not receiving a password reset email

Hi. All of sudden my username and password is incorrect, I don't remember doing anything to change it. I'm not receiving an email to reset my password?
If you are running the CMS locally on your machine you could install something like Papercut (https://www.papercut-smtp.com/
)
Hi @taun2160 - are you having this issue locally or for a deployed project?
Locally. It's working again (it logs in and doesn't return incorrect credentials error) 🙂 Thanks.
@taun2160 haha okay nice one 👍
Hello @taun2160 please can you share how you solved this issue ?
As far as I can remember I restarted my computer, that I assume restarted the server. I was using the Nextjs custom-server template that was giving me hell with all kinds of strange errors. I'm now using seperate repos and having a much better experience, so far, touch wood. Good luck.
in short - I don't know how it resolved.
I should probably use a seperate repo then .thanks
"Using a monorepo for Next.js and Payload CMS, as opposed to separate repositories for the front-end and back-end, has its own set of advantages and disadvantages. Let's explore them:
Advantages of a Monorepo:
Simplified Development Workflow: With a monorepo, you can manage both the front-end and back-end code in a single repository. This can simplify the development workflow as you don't need to switch between multiple repositories or projects. It makes it easier to maintain and coordinate changes across different components of your application.
Shared Code and Resources: By sharing code and resources in a monorepo, you can avoid duplication and maintain consistency. It enables you to reuse code, components, and libraries between the front-end and back-end, reducing development time and effort. Changes made in one part of the codebase can easily propagate to other parts.
Easier Collaboration: A monorepo promotes collaboration among developers working on different parts of the application. It provides a centralized location for code sharing, version control, and documentation. Collaboration becomes more seamless, and it's easier to review and manage pull requests.
Streamlined Testing and Continuous Integration: With a monorepo, you can run tests and perform continuous integration for the entire application in a unified manner. It simplifies the setup and configuration, allows you to test the integration between front-end and back-end components effectively, and ensures a consistent testing environment.
Disadvantages of a Monorepo:
Increased Complexity: Monorepos can become complex as the size and complexity of the codebase grow. Managing dependencies, build processes, and deployments across different components can be more challenging. It requires proper tooling and setup to handle the increased complexity effectively.
Deployment Challenges: Coordinating deployments for both the front-end and back-end components can be more involved in a monorepo. You need to ensure that changes are deployed correctly and consistently across different environments. It may require additional configuration and deployment scripts to handle the deployment process effectively.
Dependency Management: In a monorepo, managing dependencies can be more complex, especially when different components have different dependencies or version requirements. Resolving conflicts, ensuring compatibility, and managing upgrades across the entire codebase may require careful attention and planning.
Reduced Flexibility and Scalability: Using separate repositories provides more flexibility and scalability, as it allows you to independently scale and deploy the front-end and back-end components. With a monorepo, you may have limitations when it comes to independently scaling or deploying individual parts of the application.
Ultimately, the decision to use a monorepo or separate repositories depends on the specific requirements and constraints of your project. Consider factors such as team size, complexity of the application, collaboration needs, deployment strategies, and long-term maintenance when making a decision."
