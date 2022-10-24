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Community Help

Indexes - explanations?

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plainnn3 years ago
4

Hi, I've seen indexes as an option for collections but i'm struggling to find much more on them. I assume they make data retrieval faster but would love some more details.



I did a search in here and found this -

https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/test/fields/collections/Indexed/index.ts

but it doesn't give much explanation!

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    3 years ago

    This will be an interesting read for you:

    https://www.mongodb.com/docs/manual/indexes/
  • default discord avatar
    plainnn3 years ago

    Thank you



    So if I understand correctly, if I had a collection of posts (image, text, date, few boolean values) there isn't much point indexing them. Since we need the entire collection and don't query for single fields or values

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    3 years ago

    Unless you want to, for example, search or filter your collections by those boolean values for example. With indexes, that would be faster

  • default discord avatar
    plainnn3 years ago

    We just list them out, like a social media feed so I guess they aren't needed. Thanks for explaining 🙂

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