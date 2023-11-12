Initial Deployment Failed on Payload Cloud

Hey all,
I am trying to deploy a blank payload template to the cloud but it never builds successfully.
I've started the blank template locally withnpx create-payload-app
and connected to a mongodb atlas connection. Then connected both and tested locally and worked fine!
I haven't done any modification to the blank template at all, so it's still defaults payload one. I then connected it to a payload cloud project, added the correct ENV vars and pushed live but it always fails to build
Hey @leesk03 , can you get me your Project ID from Settings -> Billing? I can take a look.
Hey @denolfe thanks! This is my project id 65501c1c84ca19c2fb7f9c7f
Others have reported a similar issue to this, but I have not been able to recreate.
Does everything build as expected locally?
Yes! Both build and dist folders are created correctly
Thank you for the report. I was able to recreate the issue. Will look into this 👍
Thanks for that! Let me know if I can provide any extra info
Appears to be a downstream dependency issue, looking into it. Issue being tracked here:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/4109
Ohh okay! I'll keep on top of that issue
A workaround has been added to that issue. Add the following to your package.json:
"resolutions": {
"jackspeak": "2.1.1"
}
