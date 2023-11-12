Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Initial Deployment Failed on Payload Cloud

default discord avatar
leesk03
5 days ago
9

Hey all,



I am trying to deploy a blank payload template to the cloud but it never builds successfully.



I've started the blank template locally with

npx create-payload-app

and connected to a mongodb atlas connection. Then connected both and tested locally and worked fine!



I haven't done any modification to the blank template at all, so it's still defaults payload one. I then connected it to a payload cloud project, added the correct ENV vars and pushed live but it always fails to build

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    5 days ago

    Hey @leesk03 , can you get me your Project ID from Settings -> Billing? I can take a look.

  • default discord avatar
    leesk03
    5 days ago

    Hey @denolfe thanks! This is my project id 65501c1c84ca19c2fb7f9c7f

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    5 days ago

    Others have reported a similar issue to this, but I have not been able to recreate.



    Does everything build as expected locally?

  • default discord avatar
    leesk03
    5 days ago

    Yes! Both build and dist folders are created correctly

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    5 days ago

    Thank you for the report. I was able to recreate the issue. Will look into this 👍

  • default discord avatar
    leesk03
    5 days ago

    Thanks for that! Let me know if I can provide any extra info

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    5 days ago

    Appears to be a downstream dependency issue, looking into it. Issue being tracked here:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/4109
  • default discord avatar
    leesk03
    5 days ago

    Ohh okay! I'll keep on top of that issue

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 days ago

    A workaround has been added to that issue. Add the following to your package.json:



    "resolutions": {
  "jackspeak": "2.1.1"
}
Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.