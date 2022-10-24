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Community Help

Initial Deployment Failed on Payload Cloud

default discord avatar
leesk032 years ago
9

Hey all,



I am trying to deploy a blank payload template to the cloud but it never builds successfully.



I've started the blank template locally with

npx create-payload-app

and connected to a mongodb atlas connection. Then connected both and tested locally and worked fine!



I haven't done any modification to the blank template at all, so it's still defaults payload one. I then connected it to a payload cloud project, added the correct ENV vars and pushed live but it always fails to build

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    2 years ago

    Hey

    @559538011637940228

    , can you get me your Project ID from Settings -> Billing? I can take a look.

  • default discord avatar
    leesk032 years ago

    Hey

    @967118574445547650

    thanks! This is my project id 65501c1c84ca19c2fb7f9c7f

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    2 years ago

    Others have reported a similar issue to this, but I have not been able to recreate.



    Does everything build as expected locally?

  • default discord avatar
    leesk032 years ago

    Yes! Both build and dist folders are created correctly

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    2 years ago

    Thank you for the report. I was able to recreate the issue. Will look into this 👍

  • default discord avatar
    leesk032 years ago

    Thanks for that! Let me know if I can provide any extra info

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    2 years ago

    Appears to be a downstream dependency issue, looking into it. Issue being tracked here:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/4109
  • default discord avatar
    leesk032 years ago

    Ohh okay! I'll keep on top of that issue

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    2 years ago

    A workaround has been added to that issue. Add the following to your package.json:



    "resolutions": {
  "jackspeak": "2.1.1"
}
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