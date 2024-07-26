Installing PayloadCMS v3 on Coolify with Dockerfile Guide

1️⃣Install the Latest Beta Version
npx create-payload-app@beta
# Install pnpm
npm install -g pnpm
# Install the latest TypeScript version
pnpm add -D typescript
pnpm install
🐋 Dockerfile
Explanation:
This Dockerfile creates a multi-stage image for a Next.js application. It starts with a base Node.js image and installs dependencies. Then it builds the application and finally sets it up for a production environment.
Dockerfile:
# Base image with Node.js
FROM node:20-alpine AS base
# Install dependencies
FROM base AS deps
RUN apk add --no-cache libc6-compat
WORKDIR /app
# Copy package manager files and install dependencies
COPY package.json yarn.lock* package-lock.json* pnpm-lock.yaml* ./
RUN \
if [ -f pnpm-lock.yaml ]; then \
corepack enable pnpm && pnpm i --frozen-lockfile; \
else \
echo "Lockfile not found." && exit 1; \
fi
# Build the Next.js application
FROM base AS builder
WORKDIR /app
COPY --from=deps /app/node_modules ./node_modules
COPY . .
ENV NEXT_TELEMETRY_DISABLED 1
RUN \
if [ -f pnpm-lock.yaml ]; then \
corepack enable pnpm && pnpm run build; \
else \
echo "Lockfile not found." && exit 1; \
fi
# Final stage: Set up the runtime environment
FROM base AS runner
WORKDIR /app
ENV NODE_ENV production
ENV NEXT_TELEMETRY_DISABLED 1
# Create and set the application user
RUN addgroup --system --gid 1001 nodejs
RUN adduser --system --uid 1001 nextjs
# Copy the built files from the builder stage
COPY --from=builder /app/public ./public
# Change ownership of the public directory to the application user
RUN chown -R nextjs:nodejs ./public
# Setup directories and permissions for runtime
RUN mkdir .next
RUN chown nextjs:nodejs .next
COPY --from=builder --chown=nextjs:nodejs /app/.next/standalone ./
COPY --from=builder --chown=nextjs:nodejs /app/.next/static ./.next/static
# Switch to non-root user
USER nextjs
# Expose the port the app runs on
EXPOSE 3000
ENV PORT 3000
# Command to run the application
CMD HOSTNAME="0.0.0.0" node server.js
⚙️ Adjust the .env File
Make sure to change your future server URL in the .env file. Otherwise, you won't be able to upload media.
pnpm run dev
Upload the Dockerfile to Coolify, start it, create a user, and enjoy!
Thanks to @0815Sauce for the tutorial above! Here's some additional help for anyone deploying on Coolify
