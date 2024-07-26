Installing PayloadCMS v3 on Coolify with Dockerfile Guide

1️⃣

npx create-payload-app@beta

# Install pnpm npm install -g pnpm # Install the latest TypeScript version pnpm add -D typescript

pnpm install

Explanation:

This Dockerfile creates a multi-stage image for a Next.js application. It starts with a base Node.js image and installs dependencies. Then it builds the application and finally sets it up for a production environment.

Dockerfile:

# Base image with Node.js FROM node:20-alpine AS base # Install dependencies FROM base AS deps RUN apk add --no-cache libc6-compat WORKDIR /app # Copy package manager files and install dependencies COPY package.json yarn.lock* package-lock.json* pnpm-lock.yaml* ./ RUN \ if [ -f pnpm-lock.yaml ]; then \ corepack enable pnpm && pnpm i --frozen-lockfile; \ else \ echo "Lockfile not found." && exit 1; \ fi # Build the Next.js application FROM base AS builder WORKDIR /app COPY --from=deps /app/node_modules ./node_modules COPY . . ENV NEXT_TELEMETRY_DISABLED 1 RUN \ if [ -f pnpm-lock.yaml ]; then \ corepack enable pnpm && pnpm run build; \ else \ echo "Lockfile not found." && exit 1; \ fi # Final stage: Set up the runtime environment FROM base AS runner WORKDIR /app ENV NODE_ENV production ENV NEXT_TELEMETRY_DISABLED 1 # Create and set the application user RUN addgroup --system --gid 1001 nodejs RUN adduser --system --uid 1001 nextjs # Copy the built files from the builder stage COPY --from=builder /app/public ./public # Change ownership of the public directory to the application user RUN chown -R nextjs:nodejs ./public # Setup directories and permissions for runtime RUN mkdir .next RUN chown nextjs:nodejs .next COPY --from=builder --chown=nextjs:nodejs /app/.next/standalone ./ COPY --from=builder --chown=nextjs:nodejs /app/.next/static ./.next/static # Switch to non-root user USER nextjs # Expose the port the app runs on EXPOSE 3000 ENV PORT 3000 # Command to run the application CMD HOSTNAME="0.0.0.0" node server.js

Make sure to change your future server URL in the .env file. Otherwise, you won't be able to upload media.

pnpm run dev

Upload the Dockerfile to Coolify, start it, create a user, and enjoy!

Thanks to @0815Sauce for the tutorial above! Here's some additional help for anyone deploying on Coolify