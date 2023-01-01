I have a working Nest.js project, and i want to have payload integrated to it. Is there a way to do this ?
Technically yes, I'm not a Nest expert but both run on Node so you'll be fine.
When you say you want payload integrated into it, in what form?
You'll have your work cutout for you to make Nest handleeverything
but I would start at looking at an expressjs integration as Payload essentially runs on that
So you could configure an expressjs server and run Payload inside that, copy the default server.ts and only use the parts where you're bootstrapping payload
I would leave the build part up to payload and keep it in its own directory though
This is kinda how I'd go about it, but I'm not a nestjs dev so I cant say if there's a better way
The only other thing you may want to do is figure out how to inject the payload instance as a dependency, I'd do that part with a standalone service that imports payload and then exports it so you can re-use it and just make sure that expressjs runs first ahead of all your modules.
But again I want to stress why you want to integrate Payload into Nest?
Its just to try it out. The codebase is relative relative new, but its a migration in progress, so to start again would be troblesome at first. But with what said taken in perspective, its easier to just start again in express
Thanks
If it's not too big then yeah you can start a new, Payload has full support for anything custom in the backend or with expressjs you might need
Otherwise you can do the steps I outlined and then slowly migrate stuff to let payload handle it until it handles everything then you can just move your codebase out
We actually did exactly this - integrated Payload into Nest as a module, with /cms/* requests going to Payload, /api/* going to Nest routes, and having Payload as an injectable dependency for Nest. If you want, I can push a reference implementation to Github and share it with you
Here we go:https://github.com/CloudeyIT/payload-nestjs
nice, i added it to madewithpayload.com/templates
The motivation for me was to be able to use the DI, config, etc. functions of Nest in API routes while also being able to use Payload for the admin and ORM(-ish) functionality. Seemed like a good combo. But ultimately we went with pure Payload for the project at hand, since it turned out that not many custom API routes were actually needed. Might still use it for a future project, though, since the concept works quite well.
Awesome! Hopefully it comes in handy to someone
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.