Interesting case for type inference

I have some reusable

FieldHook

s where I am doing for example:

payload. findByID ({ collection : req. collection . config . slug , ... })

Because of the new type inference scheme, which I do like very much,

req.collection.config.slug

no longer fits into the

collection

parameter of payload query operations:

Type 'string' is not assignable to type '"users" | ...'.ts(2322) The expected type comes from property 'collection' which is declared here on type 'Options<"users" | ...>'

Marking it

as any

solves the problem for now, but curious if this might be something worth looking into.

Post weekend bump (;