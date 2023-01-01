Hi. After changing payload.config settings to include globals I'm receiving an Internal Server error 500 at localhost:3000.

Any ideas? The config file looks fine. No errors are returning in the terminal.

Here's the repo:

import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config'; import dotenv from 'dotenv'; import Page from './collections/Page'; import Media from './collections/Media'; import Portfolio from './collections/Portfolio'; import MegaMenu from './globals/MegaMenu'; import SocialMedia from './globals/SocialMedia'; import Footer from './globals/Footer'; dotenv.config(); export default buildConfig({ serverURL: process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL, collections: [ Page, Media, Portfolio, ], globals: [ MegaMenu, SocialMedia, Footer, ], });

GET http://localhost:3000/_next/static/chunks/fallback/main.js?ts=1680165083579 net::ERR_ABORTED 500 (Internal Server Error) localhost/:1 GET http://localhost:3000/_next/static/chunks/fallback/pages/_app.js?ts=1680165083579 net::ERR_ABORTED 500 (Internal Server Error) localhost/:1 GET http://localhost:3000/_next/static/chunks/fallback/pages/_error.js?ts=1680165083579 net::ERR_ABORTED 500 (Internal Server Error) DevTools failed to load source map: Could not load content for chrome-extension://ppkojackhibeogijphhfnamhemklmial/js/page.js.map: System error: net::ERR_BLOCKED_BY_CLIENT favicon.ico:1 GET http://localhost:3000/favicon.ico 500 (Internal Server Error)

