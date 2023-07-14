What do I enter for parent for the initial post? It says "Please correct invalid fields" when I try to publish changes. I was following the initial youtube videohttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bxWsZTtqs80&t=2231s
and this repohttps://github.com/payloadcms/custom-website-series/tree/episode-1
@paulpopus
not sure you wanted this config file @paulpopus
did you modify the Pages' collection configuration from the example repo ^?
and does your error happen onevery
page?
tried updated the payloadconfig.ts file and the formsubmission.ts file, now the site won't build?
https://github.com/erinjerri/website
it was building earlier, but i couldn't post, partially bc i don't think went thru the whole tutorial (watched all the vids, but just making sure to set up everything line by line to make sure it all works)
ya so now localhost won't even build
before localhost would build and i could login to the payload admin panel no problem
@paulpopus
It won't build because the nested docs plugin is looking for a
slug
by default which looks like is missing on your categories collection
so in your fields there add
slugField(),
import it first ofc, but add it similar to the Posts collection
wait so i tried this
and then this
so wait i don't need to modify the nested docs collection?
still won't build
sorry ya i think the initial build after payload dl is so different from the initial tutorial that james gave a year ago that some stuff is just so off
@erinjerri can you make sure you push your changes to your repo? I'll try to install it tomorrow and figure it out
thanks will do @paulpopus
sorry i've been a little rusty, i've been doing front end forever, but have been specialized in the stack (AI / spatial computing, so python, C#/C++) etc. but front-end is my familiarity/base and i was learning some typescript when i was working on some web3 products i killed for my startup/fund.
idk if it's just me being completely off or if the initial repo is just totally different from whatever james had way back when he had his video
changed this several times @paulpopushttps://github.com/erinjerri/website
nice, i'll check it as soon as im not sick anymore 😅
get well soon!
@erinjerri Took a brief look at your codebase. Made a few observations:
1. You are destructuring the import of form submissions in your payload config file, but the collection config is exported as default. Making it
import FormSubmission from './collections/FormSubmission'
instead of
import { FormSubmission } from './collections/FormSubmission'
solves your slug error.
2. You are importing
slugField
and adding to your list of collections. It is a field - not a collection, so that will throw another error. Should be removed.
When you've fixed those two bits you'll get another error saying
DuplicateCollection: Collection slug already in use: "form-submissions"
which is caused by you adding your own
FormSubmissions
collection to the collections list.
FormBuilder
plugin already adds this collection for you automatically.
ok so i removed it, but then where do i add "slugField"?
https://github.com/erinjerri/website
sorry i've read the documentation and watched the videos, but this was sooo unclear to me where to add this
The
slugField()
is basically a function that returns a field config, so it goes in the collection's
fields: [
array
https://github.com/erinjerri/website/blob/main/src/collections/Pages/index.ts#L71
Like here ^
Let me know if this last part fixes it for you, otherwise I'll run it locally! @erinjerri
(for real this time 😅 )
ya this still hasn't worked for me @paulpopus - can you help me out? my payload trial ends tomorrow, i do really wanna keep it, a little pricey but love james and the product, i just think i'm super rusty on the front-end and need help getting this to work
I opened a PR on your repohttps://github.com/erinjerri/website/pull/1
Just a few small changes outlined there.
In the env just make sure you add a mongodb url, server url, secret and port like in the .env.example file. You might not have a mongodb url if you're running it just on payload cloud in which case you can grab a free tier one from mongodb atlas to use for local dev if you don't wanna setup the docker instance
I was then able to get it running, by the way you can totally set this up without Payload cloud as well on your local machine if you just want to play around with it
ya i was running mongodb URL - let me just see if it'll work, but have to reconfigure
ok it looks like it works - gonna see if i can build a ton without things breaking too much, thanks for your utter patience with me, and also i wanted to say, i think it's really cool you've worked on an AI tool for Payload. I work in AI and spatial computing and it's a TON of work to do outside of front-end/web
yeah im only doing simple stuff with AI though...hoping to start training my own models soon as the hardware/hosting is getting more affordable...your portfolio is definitely impressive af
aw thanks, I'm just so rusty (shut down my company) so getting back in the swing of things, kudos to you, you work for payload formally right? james is super impressive too and i can tell the team is very tight knit and runs a tight ship and it shows.
shut down my company
😮
whats the story there?
no i dont work for payload, just super active here and yeah the team is great
oh gotcha i was guessing you were a dev rel for payload (lol they should pay you, you were actually the only person super responsive to me on this issue -- when my stuff is built out i'll ping james personally, if you're just freelancing at least, i know how F/OSS can be (unpaid) but you def bring a lot of value to the team i can see. tl;dr on the story: ya i was working on a tech and content fund with my mentor who produced star wars (and we were considering co-founding w/ other ex-marvel and disney folks, people who have worked on black panther), ultimately i was responsible for venture studio side with creating all the enterprise platform for creators (directors/investors/artists) on accounting budgets, web3 products, generative AI etc -- ultimately i had a health scare due to long COVID (near death experience) so it didn't work out, and fundamentally i think Hollywood/entertainment/media have completely different metrics (or lack there of) in terms of business models that are different than Silicon Valley/tech
interesting...whats next?
ah probably working in AI and OSS (right now considering Chroma - top AI vector database), if not other places in spatial computing (lots of friends at Meta and Apple, but ya hardware for the AR/VR/spatial computing is hard and is still a risk), there's still a bunch of other companies i'm looking at as well (have only tried looking/applying the last month), so trying to get this payload stuff all done for a new portfolio with new portfolio projects (all genAI, spatial computing etc.)
thanks for asking!
youve got a very interesting career trajectory, good luck with it!
aw thanks @paulpopus
