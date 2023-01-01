Hi. I've just cloned thehttps://github.com/payloadcms/template-ecommerce-nextjs
repo and run yarn and when I run yarn dev I'm receiving this error:
PS F:\git\Melex\Melex_FE_3> yarn dev
yarn run v1.22.19
$ next dev
warn - Port 3000 is in use, trying 3001 instead.
ready - started server on 0.0.0.0:3001, url: http://localhost:3001
info - Loaded env from F:\git\Melex\Melex_FE_3\.env
warn - Invalid next.config.js options detected:
- The value at .images.domains[1] must be a string but it was undefined.
See more info here: https://nextjs.org/docs/messages/invalid-next-config
Error: Specified images.domains should be an Array of strings received invalid values ().
See more info here: https://nextjs.org/docs/messages/invalid-images-config
at assignDefaults (F:\git\Melex\Melex_FE_3\node_modules\next\dist\server\config.js:389:23)
at Object.loadConfig [as default] (F:\git\Melex\Melex_FE_3\node_modules\next\dist\server\config.js:106:32)
at async NextServer.prepare (F:\git\Melex\Melex_FE_3\node_modules\next\dist\server\next.js:130:24)
at async F:\git\Melex\Melex_FE_3\node_modules\next\dist\cli\next-dev.js:338:17
error Command failed with exit code 1.
Any ideas to solve?
warning " > payload-admin-bar@1.0.5" has incorrect peer dependency "react@^17.0.0".
warning " > payload-admin-bar@1.0.5" has incorrect peer dependency "react-dom@^17.0.0".
Hey @taun2160 Looks like you're running another process on the same port so it cant init
warn - Port 3000 is in use, trying 3001 instead.
the peer dependency warning can probably be ignore, or even better yet, update the deps and make a PR 🙂
Thanks Chris
No prob, I would try force stopping the process on that port
(google 'force stop process on port on <operating system>)
and once it is cleared out ,try to start it again
