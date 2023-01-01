Hi. I've just cloned the

repo and run yarn and when I run yarn dev I'm receiving this error:

PS F:\git\Melex\Melex_FE_3> yarn dev yarn run v1.22.19 $ next dev warn - Port 3000 is in use, trying 3001 instead. ready - started server on 0.0.0.0:3001, url: http://localhost:3001 info - Loaded env from F:\git\Melex\Melex_FE_3\.env warn - Invalid next.config.js options detected: - The value at .images.domains[1] must be a string but it was undefined. See more info here: https://nextjs.org/docs/messages/invalid-next-config Error: Specified images.domains should be an Array of strings received invalid values (). See more info here: https://nextjs.org/docs/messages/invalid-images-config at assignDefaults (F:\git\Melex\Melex_FE_3

ode_modules

ext\dist\server\config.js:389:23) at Object.loadConfig [as default] (F:\git\Melex\Melex_FE_3

ode_modules

ext\dist\server\config.js:106:32) at async NextServer.prepare (F:\git\Melex\Melex_FE_3

ode_modules

ext\dist\server

ext.js:130:24) at async F:\git\Melex\Melex_FE_3

ode_modules

ext\dist\cli

ext-dev.js:338:17 error Command failed with exit code 1.

Any ideas to solve?