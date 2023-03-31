@olivier_vd All you need to adjust is the MONGODB_URI environment variable with a correct connection string and well, set up the IP whitelisting correctly. That's all payload needs to work.
You can watch me set it up here:https://youtu.be/0XmQE03y5Ek?t=162
from 2:42 if that helps. Maybe you'll notice some mistake happened during the setup
I personally just whitelisted all IPs, so you could test that out to eliminate the possibility that you got the IP wrong
I got petty far but when starting the container I got an error
Container? Are you trying to run a Docker container?
Does a local non-Docker Payload work by running
npm run dev
?
I followed the tutorial above 🙂
hmm no; it gives the same error - [15:38:47] ERROR (payload): Error: cannot connect to MongoDB. Details: Could not connect to any servers in your MongoDB Atlas cluster. One common reason is that you're trying to access the database from an IP that isn't whitelisted. Make sure your current IP address is on your Atlas cluster's IP whitelist:https://docs.atlas.mongodb.com/security-whitelist/
So, did you whitelist all IP adresses at MongoDB Atlas as @Alessio 🍣 wrote?
yes
Do i need to change something in the payload.config.ts?
No, you don't need to change anything in payload.config
This is correct
And can you connect to the database via external software like MongoDB Compass?
gives the same error; read ECONNRESET
on my personal computer it seems to run fine.. in mongoatlas.. i guess there might be some corporate network restriction on my work computer .. :/
I still get the same error on Northflank though. Could it be that node v18.8.0 is not supported yet?
