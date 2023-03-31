@olivier_vd All you need to adjust is the MONGODB_URI environment variable with a correct connection string and well, set up the IP whitelisting correctly. That's all payload needs to work.

You can watch me set it up here:

from 2:42 if that helps. Maybe you'll notice some mistake happened during the setup

I personally just whitelisted all IPs, so you could test that out to eliminate the possibility that you got the IP wrong