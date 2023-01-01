DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Is cloud storage s3Adapter working at the moment?

default discord avatar
Wandering Nerd
4 months ago
2

I follow an example from the official cloud storage repository and immediately after declaring an s3Adapter object, I face 2 errors.



Both are in payload.config.ts


- Module not found: Error: Can't resolve process/browser in .../src


- Cannot read properties of undefined (reading module)



If I comment out the credentials and endpoint properties, the webpack can compile again.



Sorry for the plaintext format, I'm on the phone now.

  • default discord avatar
    Tinouti
    4 months ago

    Seems like the same issue than

    https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1087777539247841405

    Are you also on Payload

    1.6.22

    ? 🤔

  • default discord avatar
    Wandering Nerd
    4 months ago

    Payload v1.6.23. It seems to be fixed after I install the "process" package (solution from Power BI Visual tools #365). What confuses me is when I cloned the cloud storage repository and test it there, no error at all.

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.