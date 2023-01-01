Is cloud storage s3Adapter working at the moment?

I follow an example from the official cloud storage repository and immediately after declaring an s3Adapter object, I face 2 errors.
Both are in payload.config.ts
- Module not found: Error: Can't resolve process/browser in .../src
- Cannot read properties of undefined (reading module)
If I comment out the credentials and endpoint properties, the webpack can compile again.
Sorry for the plaintext format, I'm on the phone now.
Seems like the same issue thanhttps://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1087777539247841405
Are you also on Payload
1.6.22
? 🤔
Payload v1.6.23. It seems to be fixed after I install the "process" package (solution from Power BI Visual tools #365). What confuses me is when I cloned the cloud storage repository and test it there, no error at all.
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.