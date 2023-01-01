Is custom CSS in admin still possible?

I tried settings admin.css but there is no result/error
can you try to run
rm -Rf node_modules/.cache
and restart payload?
i think this is a known minor bug caused by webpack's cache:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/1213
noticed the same when I tried to add
admin.css
for the first time; once added and cache was cleared, the feature worked fine
Alright, that works indeed! I'm also using
indexHTML
as workaround to add meta tags because the favicon was also not updating.
This is still occurring for me. I've even deleted the entire node_modules directory and re-installed and it isn't working.
