DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Is custom CSS in admin still possible?

default discord avatar
thgh.
9 months ago
3

I tried settings admin.css but there is no result/error


https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/customizing-css
  • default discord avatar
    echo.crow
    9 months ago

    can you try to run

    rm -Rf node_modules/.cache

    and restart payload?



    i think this is a known minor bug caused by webpack's cache:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/1213

    noticed the same when I tried to add

    admin.css

    for the first time; once added and cache was cleared, the feature worked fine

  • default discord avatar
    thgh.
    9 months ago

    Alright, that works indeed! I'm also using

    indexHTML

    as workaround to add meta tags because the favicon was also not updating.

  • default discord avatar
    gregwhitworth
    last month

    This is still occurring for me. I've even deleted the entire node_modules directory and re-installed and it isn't working.

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.