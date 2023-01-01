Is dark mode broken on the Payload-NextJS setup?

Whenever switching to dark mode, it's a mix between the light theme and dark mode for payload.
Light theme looks perfectly fine...
Oh and good to mention, console doesn't show a thing, no errors loading anything on the network tab either.
Not sure buy maybe we also have to load in the css in withPayload as it accepts a cssConfig aswell
Are you loading your own css? Is it overwriting payloads css?
For me both light and dark are not working properly, not loading any custom
Does the demo load properly for you?https://demo.payloadcms.com/admin/account
ye it does
Yup!
Only css im using is tailwind
So let me try to disable that.
Yup! it's tailwind!
@Jarrod 🙂
@AngeloK you're using Tailwind as well?
Okay, managed to fix it. I was trying to make the admin page work for the
pages
directory instead of the
app
directory. The
pages
directory always loads the
_app.tsx
file and the stylesheets registered in there.
Apparently you can use both the
app
directory and the
pages
directory along each other, so moving the payload pages back to the
app
directory seems to work just fine 🙂
Ah yes, i am using tailwind aswell. Created a new nextjs with tailwind flag
