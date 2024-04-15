Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Community Help

Is it possible to add extra fields to the user collection using a plugin?

default discord avatar
bruvimtired7 months ago
11

Would it be possible to add an extra field to the slug defined as

admin.user

in the payload config from a plugin?


I want to add a checkbox into the user collection form the plugin.

  • default discord avatar
    notchr7 months ago

    You can



    So its a User collection?

  • default discord avatar
    bruvimtired7 months ago

    @notchris Yeah

  • default discord avatar
    notchr7 months ago

    also



    Wait so this is a checkbox field



    on the user collection

  • default discord avatar
    bruvimtired7 months ago

    Yeah, so when you install the plugin I want it to add a checkbox field to the user collection

  • default discord avatar
    notchr7 months ago
    import type { Plugin } from 'payload/config'

export const addCheckboxExamplePlugin =
  (pluginOptions: {}): Plugin =>
  incomingConfig => {
    let config = { ...incomingConfig }

    config.collections = [...(config.collections || [])]

    if (config.collections !== undefined) {
      const userCollection = config.collections.find((collection) => collection.slug === 'User')
      userCollection.fields = [
        ...userCollection.fields,
        {
            name: 'exampleField',
            type: 'checkbox', // required
            label: 'Click me to see fanciness',
            defaultValue: false,
        }
      ]
    }

    config.onInit = async payload => {
      if (incomingConfig.onInit) await incomingConfig.onInit(payload)
    }

    return config
  }


    Something like that



    You probs want to add a check to make sure 

    const userCollection = config.collections.find((collection) => collection.slug === 'User')

    exists

  • default discord avatar
    bruvimtired7 months ago

    I could maybe just use

    incomingConfig.admin.user.slug

    instead of 'User'?

  • default discord avatar
    notchr7 months ago

    like



    if (userCollection) {...}


    well, if you can check to make sure incomingConfig has the slug you need then yes

  • default discord avatar
    bruvimtired7 months ago

    Okay thanks @notchris let me try this

  • default discord avatar
    notchr7 months ago

    Let me know how it goes!

  • default discord avatar
    bruvimtired7 months ago

    @notchris It worked! thanks



    if (config.collections !== undefined) {
  const userCollection = config.collections.find(collection => collection.slug === incomingConfig.admin?.user);
  if (userCollection) {
    userCollection.fields = [
      ...userCollection.fields,
      {
        name: "exampleField",
        type: "checkbox", // required
        label: "Click me to see fanciness",
        defaultValue: false,
      },
    ];
  }
}
  • default discord avatar
    notchr7 months ago

    Nicely done!!

