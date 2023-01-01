Is it possible to generate new media formats on existing media?

As the title mentions, I have a collection with images and have a couple of formats and I want to add a new one. Currently the existing images don't get the new format until i re-upload them. Is it possible to generate the new formats for the existing items?
Not built in, but there's that handy snippet discussion that gets shared pretty often to achieve this.https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/1834
😊
Nice! thanks for that!
