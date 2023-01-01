DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Is it possible to generate new media formats on existing media?

default discord avatar
derosul
2 months ago
2

As the title mentions, I have a collection with images and have a couple of formats and I want to add a new one. Currently the existing images don't get the new format until i re-upload them. Is it possible to generate the new formats for the existing items?

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.