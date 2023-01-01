As visible in the image, we came up with a couple of components and after a while, nobody knows what they do.
Is it possible to order them a little bit better? 😅
Hi @wiesson - yes! You can change the block image by adding an
imageURL
to the block config:
const QuoteBlock: Block = {
slug: 'Quote',
imageURL: 'https://google.com/path/to/image.jpg',
imageAltText: 'A nice thumbnail image to show what this block looks like',
fields: [
{
name: 'quoteHeader',
type: 'text',
required: true,
},
{
name: 'quoteText',
type: 'text',
},
]
};
Regarding the order of blocks, this will be the same order as they are defined in. We usually put them in alphabetical order, you can do whatever suits you best.
{
name: 'layout',
type: 'blocks',
minRows: 1,
maxRows: 20,
blocks: [
// This same order will be used in the admin
Accordion,
Banner,
Form,
QuoteBlock
]
}
]
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.