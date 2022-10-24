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Community Help

Is it possible to have custom images for blocks? It's kind of hard to define meaningful names

default discord avatar
wiesson3 years ago
8

As visible in the image, we came up with a couple of components and after a while, nobody knows what they do.



Is it possible to order them a little bit better? 😅

  • default discord avatar
    jessrynkar3 years ago

    Hi

    @525819893333884938

    - yes! You can change the block image by adding an

    imageURL

    to the block config:



    const QuoteBlock: Block = {
  slug: 'Quote', 
  imageURL: 'https://google.com/path/to/image.jpg',
  imageAltText: 'A nice thumbnail image to show what this block looks like',
  fields: [ 
    {
      name: 'quoteHeader',
      type: 'text',
      required: true,
    },
    {
      name: 'quoteText',
      type: 'text',
    },
  ]
};


    Regarding the order of blocks, this will be the same order as they are defined in. We usually put them in alphabetical order, you can do whatever suits you best.



    {
      name: 'layout', 
      type: 'blocks',
      minRows: 1,
      maxRows: 20,
      blocks: [ 
      // This same order will be used in the admin 
       Accordion,
       Banner,
       Form,
       QuoteBlock
      ]
    }
  ]
  • default discord avatar
    cossackdisk2 years ago

    How about use relative path from /src/assets in imageURL?



    const QuoteBlock: Block = {
  slug: 'Quote', 
  imageURL: './assets/image.jpg', <<= ???
  imageAltText: 'A nice thumbnail image to show what this block looks like',
  fields: [ 
    {
      name: 'quoteHeader',
      type: 'text',
      required: true,
    },
    {
      name: 'quoteText',
      type: 'text',
    },
  ]
};
  • default discord avatar
    arinji.2 years ago
    @885805550959464448

    did you manage to do a relative path?

  • default discord avatar
    zidde2 years ago
    @890486507872342027

    @885805550959464448

    I do it like this

  • default discord avatar
    arinji.2 years ago

    where is your thumbnails folder located?

  • default discord avatar
    zidde2 years ago

    It's a relative path from the block file definition

  • default discord avatar
    arinji.2 years ago

    oh, got it.. thanks :D

  • default discord avatar
    noofloristlast year

    I'm struggling to get relative imageURLs to work. Following the solution from

    @1090286199547109466

    , i get this error during importmap generation:


    TypeError [ERR_UNKNOWN_FILE_EXTENSION]: Unknown file extension ".png"

    As i guess that using relative images instead of absolute URLs would be the primary use case for this, i'd be glad to update the public docs at

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/blocks#block-configs

    , if someone points me to a working solution.



    For anyone else stumbling upon this:



    If you put the image e.g. in this folder:


    {project-root}/public/block-thumbnails/hero-section.jpg

    You can use it like this:


    imageURL: '/block-thumbnails/hero-section.jpg'
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