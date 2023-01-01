DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Is it possible to have custom images for blocks? It's kind of hard to define meaningful names

default discord avatar
wiesson
2 months ago
1

As visible in the image, we came up with a couple of components and after a while, nobody knows what they do.



Is it possible to order them a little bit better? 😅

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    Hi @wiesson - yes! You can change the block image by adding an

    imageURL

    to the block config:



    const QuoteBlock: Block = {
  slug: 'Quote', 
  imageURL: 'https://google.com/path/to/image.jpg',
  imageAltText: 'A nice thumbnail image to show what this block looks like',
  fields: [ 
    {
      name: 'quoteHeader',
      type: 'text',
      required: true,
    },
    {
      name: 'quoteText',
      type: 'text',
    },
  ]
};


    Regarding the order of blocks, this will be the same order as they are defined in. We usually put them in alphabetical order, you can do whatever suits you best.



    {
      name: 'layout', 
      type: 'blocks',
      minRows: 1,
      maxRows: 20,
      blocks: [ 
      // This same order will be used in the admin 
       Accordion,
       Banner,
       Form,
       QuoteBlock
      ]
    }
  ]
