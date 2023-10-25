Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Is it possible to make a staff grid in payloadCMS?

default discord avatar
chrinsieboy
2 weeks ago
3

I want to make a grid with images filled with staffmembers, so i can click on the images to edit information about them.


(see images how it would look like)



I am on payload version

2.0.9
  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    Payload Team
    2 weeks ago

    Hey @chrinsieboy you can absolutely do that!



    Off the top of my head as I'm working on a project myself, you could treat these like we setup the

    ArchiveBlock

    in our ecommerce template



    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/tree/main/templates/ecommerce


    So you'd make an StaffGrid component - that has a relationship to the items in your Medewerkers collection



    you'd be able to make this work for other collections if you wanted so it's more extensible, but you'd then be able to selection to populate your Medewerkers and it'd show up in a grid on the frontend



    I'd poke around that template + component and that should get you headed in the right direction

    Screenshot_2023-10-25_at_3.35.40_PM.png
  • default discord avatar
    chrinsieboy
    2 weeks ago

    Alright, thx!

  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    Payload Team
    2 weeks ago

    Not a problem! We're around if you need anything else.

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.