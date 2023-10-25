Is it possible to make a staff grid in payloadCMS?

I want to make a grid with images filled with staffmembers, so i can click on the images to edit information about them.
(see images how it would look like)
I am on payload version
2.0.9
Hey @chrinsieboy you can absolutely do that!
Off the top of my head as I'm working on a project myself, you could treat these like we setup the
ArchiveBlock
in our ecommerce template
https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/tree/main/templates/ecommerce
So you'd make an StaffGrid component - that has a relationship to the items in your Medewerkers collection
you'd be able to make this work for other collections if you wanted so it's more extensible, but you'd then be able to selection to populate your Medewerkers and it'd show up in a grid on the frontend
I'd poke around that template + component and that should get you headed in the right direction
Alright, thx!
Not a problem! We're around if you need anything else.
