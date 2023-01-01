Is it possible to set the mimetype on the field rather than collection?

I understand that I can restrict the mimetype from a collection however I would like to set this on the field itself instead.
E.G. One
Media
collection for the project. An
upload
field which only accepts video files?
I would rather not create another Upload collection if possible
Right now this is not possible but in the future it could be!
It currently IS possible on the Relationship field, which functions in largely the same way
there, you can pass
filterOptions
which restricts the options that can be passed
I see, that would work perfect, thank you!
