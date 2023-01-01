DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Is it possible to set the mimetype on the field rather than collection?

default discord avatar
sccttt
9 months ago
4

I understand that I can restrict the mimetype from a collection however I would like to set this on the field itself instead.



E.G. One

Media

collection for the project. An

upload

field which only accepts video files?



I would rather not create another Upload collection if possible

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    9 months ago

    Right now this is not possible but in the future it could be!



    It currently IS possible on the Relationship field, which functions in largely the same way



    there, you can pass

    filterOptions

    which restricts the options that can be passed

  • default discord avatar
    sccttt
    9 months ago

    I see, that would work perfect, thank you!

