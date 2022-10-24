Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Schedule a Demo
USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

Browse Case Studies
Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
DevelopersMarketing teamsEnterprise companiesAgencies & Consultancies
COMPARE PAYLOAD
Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

Become a PartnerFind a Partner
Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubReleasesBlogGuides & Tutorials
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Resources for Developers

Get the resources you need to start building today

Guides & TutorialsExplore Docs
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOAI Auto-EmbeddingPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftASICSBlue OriginHello BelloTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case studyBrowse all
LoginGet Started
Community Help

Is it possible to set the mimetype on the field rather than collection?

default discord avatar
sccttt3 years ago
3

I understand that I can restrict the mimetype from a collection however I would like to set this on the field itself instead.



E.G. One

Media

collection for the project. An

upload

field which only accepts video files?



I would rather not create another Upload collection if possible

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    3 years ago

    Right now this is not possible but in the future it could be!



    It currently IS possible on the Relationship field, which functions in largely the same way



    there, you can pass

    filterOptions

    which restricts the options that can be passed

  • default discord avatar
    sccttt3 years ago

    I see, that would work perfect, thank you!

  • default discord avatar
    bhavikak.2 years ago

    hello

    @194214722227273728

    i also want to do this can you give me a some reference or example to achive this.

Open

Continue the discussion in Discord

Star on GitHub

Star

Chat on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get dedicated engineering support directly from the Payload team.