is it possible to use custom authentication

default discord avatar
Bakry
5 months ago
45

s there anyway to change authentication main field from email to phone number and can i use fully custom authentication ?



@jmikrut 👀

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    hey there - you can certainly build you own authentication patterns



    disableLocalStrategy: true


    and then you are free to use any Passport-compatible auth strategy, or you can create your own

  • default discord avatar
    Bakry
    5 months ago

    can you elaborate further to how can i do this exactly?



    and thank you very much

  • default discord avatar
    Arskeliss
    5 months ago

    @Bakry could this be of any help to you?

    https://github.com/watscho/express-mongodb-rest-api-boilerplate
  • default discord avatar
    Bakry
    5 months ago

    the thing is



    im making a phone number/ password auth

  • default discord avatar
    Arskeliss
    5 months ago

    Or maybe this because this is react based

    https://github.com/ederssouza/reactjs-auth-boilerplate
  • default discord avatar
    Bakry
    5 months ago

    and i'm not sure how to do make a passport auth work with payload

  • default discord avatar
    Arskeliss
    5 months ago

    Ahm, sorry but me neither, never needed it



    But



    It's surely possible to change the default with you own component



    @Bakry

    https://github.com/payloadcms/next-auth-frontend


    Take a look at this and maybe you could rewrite it



    If you are using next as frontend



    Oh no wait, i don't know whether it will work with this

  • default discord avatar
    Bakry
    5 months ago

    i am not unfortunately



    tyty



    idk how to implement it in the backend tbh

  • default discord avatar
    Arskeliss
    5 months ago

    It needs quite of an aexperience as a developer to implement your own PassportJS auth strategies as it is stated in the docs as well, but it doesnt seem that difficult looking at PassportJS documentation to do so

  • default discord avatar
    Bakry
    5 months ago

    yea it isn't that hard to make but the thing is



    idk how to make it work with payload and payload admin

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    you'd just inject your own components into the login screen and make sure that your middleware properly authenticates a user via an HTTP-only cookie. If authenticated, you add the user to the

    req.user

    and then you're golden!

  • default discord avatar
    Bakry
    5 months ago

    so if i make a token using jwt.sign



    then set it in a cookie using setTokenCookie



    and save my req.user as the current user

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    yep



    that's basically all that Passport does really

  • default discord avatar
    Bakry
    5 months ago

    the payload middleware authenticates my jwt automatically ?

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    it's just middleware that looks out for a cookie or a JWT header, and then decodes the JWT, and sets it to

    req.user


    No, if you are using a custom JWT, then Payload will not know to use it. It will be up to you to do that

  • default discord avatar
    Bakry
    5 months ago

    what if i hook it up with ${payload.config.cookiePrefix}



    as the token name

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    you will still need to make sure you use the same encryption that the passport-local-mongoose package uses



    but it could be done

  • default discord avatar
    Bakry
    5 months ago

    hmm can you elaborate more



    yours truly is new to nodejs



    aight i got some ideas i will try to implement and let you know if i run into any problems



    I copied the strategy from the official payload repo



    and in /login i made my own jwt using payload.secret



    and set the cookie with payload.config.cookiePrefix-token



    and set the req.user to the data i got



    and its working somehow lmao

