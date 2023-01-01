DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Is server-side rendering the way to go? (Next-custom-server)

default discord avatar
taun2160
3 months ago
5

Hi. I'm using the SSR template (next-custom) for a portfolio & blog website, and I'm wondering if I'm going to run into rendering issues down the line, such as slow page loads with clunky animations. I'd like it to load buttery smooth. Should I take a different approach?



Is there a Payload + NextJS SSG-Rendered TypeScript Boilerplate in the works?



If I want to take the static approach, do I setup a Payload backend repo and a Nextjs front-end with static rendering, and copy paste the files over for the front-end? I don't think there's a Payload front-end template that populates slug rendering, renderblocks component etc etc?



I'd like to deploy to Google Cloud and use REST, not GraphQL.

  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    Payload Team
    last week

    Hey @taun2160 were you able to get this sorted out or do you still need help here?

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    4 days ago

    Hi Sean. All good thanks, I'm currently using two individual repos.

  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    Payload Team
    4 days ago

    Sounds good - let us know if you need anything else. Closing this one out.

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    4 days ago

    Thanks Sean, I need help with this:

    https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1141709489175793767
  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    Payload Team
    4 days ago

    Looks like Jarrod is on the case there - I'm sure he will get back to you today yet!

