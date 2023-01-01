Is server-side rendering the way to go? (Next-custom-server)

Hi. I'm using the SSR template (next-custom) for a portfolio & blog website, and I'm wondering if I'm going to run into rendering issues down the line, such as slow page loads with clunky animations. I'd like it to load buttery smooth. Should I take a different approach?
Is there a Payload + NextJS SSG-Rendered TypeScript Boilerplate in the works?
If I want to take the static approach, do I setup a Payload backend repo and a Nextjs front-end with static rendering, and copy paste the files over for the front-end? I don't think there's a Payload front-end template that populates slug rendering, renderblocks component etc etc?
I'd like to deploy to Google Cloud and use REST, not GraphQL.
Hey @taun2160 were you able to get this sorted out or do you still need help here?
Hi Sean. All good thanks, I'm currently using two individual repos.
Sounds good - let us know if you need anything else. Closing this one out.
Thanks Sean, I need help with this:https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1141709489175793767
Looks like Jarrod is on the case there - I'm sure he will get back to you today yet!
