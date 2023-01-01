Is server-side rendering the way to go? (Next-custom-server)

Hi. I'm using the SSR template (next-custom) for a portfolio & blog website, and I'm wondering if I'm going to run into rendering issues down the line, such as slow page loads with clunky animations. I'd like it to load buttery smooth. Should I take a different approach?

Is there a Payload + NextJS SSG-Rendered TypeScript Boilerplate in the works?

If I want to take the static approach, do I setup a Payload backend repo and a Nextjs front-end with static rendering, and copy paste the files over for the front-end? I don't think there's a Payload front-end template that populates slug rendering, renderblocks component etc etc?

I'd like to deploy to Google Cloud and use REST, not GraphQL.